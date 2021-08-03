Evansville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
