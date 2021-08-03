Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in The Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 5 days ago

(THE BRONX, NY.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in The Bronx, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bGDPhSP00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
807
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

4-Day Weather Forecast For The Bronx

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in The Bronx: Sunday, August 8: Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 9: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Thursday sun alert in The Bronx — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy