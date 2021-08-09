Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Anne Arundel County Police Charge 13 Year Old Boy From Baltimore City in Connection With Brooklyn Park Murder

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6Uls_0bBqbjS900

Homicide detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department have charged a 13 year old boy from Baltimore City in connection with a murder that occured in Brooklyn Park.

On Wednesday May 12, 2021, at approximately 8:28 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue, Brooklyn Park, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel.

The victim, identified as Christopher Lee Lombr, a twenty-nine year old male from the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eaUe_0bBqbjS900

The investigation revealed Mr. Lombr was walking on Townsend Avenue when a verbal argument occurred with an unknown male male suspect. During the exchange of words, the suspect shot the victim and then fled on foot on Townsend Avenue towards the Baltimore City area.

As the investigation progressed over the last two months ballistic evidence from the scene was examined by an Anne Arundel County Firearms Examiner. The ballistic evidence was entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) where a weapon that had been seized shortly after the murder of Mr. Lombr was linked to his death. Systematically, homicide detectives were able to link the murder weapon to an address and also to persons of interest.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, July 29, 2021 the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team along with Baltimore City SWAT executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Mayadon Court, Baltimore, Maryland. During the execution of the search warrant Anne Arundel County Crime Scene Technicians secured physical evidence linking a person of interest to the murder of Christopher Lombr. Throughout the rest of the morning, interviews were conducted which resulted in the positive identification of the suspect as a thirteen year old male from the 900 block of Mayadon Court. The thirteen year old male was taken into custody where he is being charged as a juvenile with the First and Second Degree Murder of Christopher Lee Lombr.

The investigation also revealed the victim and the suspect did not know each other before their encounter on Townsend Avenue.

Comments / 18

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Arundel#Nibin#Baltimore City Swat#Mayadon Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Investigates Same Day Shootings in Severn, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into same day shootings which occured in Pasadena and Severn. On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged With Handgun Violation

A Baltimore County man was arrested in Glen Burnie and charged with a handgun violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Audi A4 at Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie. The officer observed suspected CDS in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm G2c Taurus handgun with 20 rounds in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officers Locate Gun Inside Vehicle During Brooklyn Park Traffic Stop; 23 Year Old Man From Glen Burnie Arrested

A patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in Brooklyn Park and arrested the driver who was reportedly found in possession of a gun. On July 24, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officer conducted a traffic stop on a white 2005 Acura in the area of Ritchie Highway at I-695. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a Palmetto State Armory PX9 AR pistol in a backpack on the front passenger seat. Also inside of the bag was a magazine loaded with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Prince George’s County. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Group of Women Assaults Resident Inside Copeland Street Home, Annapolis Police Say

A group of women entered a home on Copeland Street and assaulted the resident and a guest of the resident, according to the Annapolis Police Department. On August 5, 2021, at approximately 6:44pm, officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for a reported burglary. The victim advised that a group of female subjects known to her entered the residence without permission for the purpose of assaulting the lease holder.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie After Driving Two Men, One Juvenile From Baltimore

Two men and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman who had driven them from Baltimore to Glen Burnie. On August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Burton Court for an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred. The victim advised that she had given three males a ride to the location from Baltimore City for cash. When they arrived at the destination, she asked for her fare and one of the men pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine

Alexander Traveled Across State Lines to Acquire and Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine; Alexander Possessed a Firearm in Furtherance of His Drug Trafficking Activities. Greenbelt, Maryland – Ian Carlton Alexander a/k/a “Shawn Alexander”, age 49, of Towson, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Search For Masked-Men Who Robbed Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

Authorities are looking to identify the suspects involved in the robbery of a Glen Burnie area 7-Eleven store. At around midnight on August 10, 2021, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7243 Furnace Branch Road East for a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, the officer learned that two men robbed the business for cash and property. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the canine unit but were unable to locate the suspects.

Comments / 18

Community Policy