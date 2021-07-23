Cancel
Comics

Marvel to continue Marvel's Voices; spotlighting Latinx heroes, creators

LatinX Cultura
LatinX Cultura
 9 days ago

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Marvel announced the continuation of its comic series Marvel's Voices.

The series will focus on Latinx heroes and creators, calling the series Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades, according to Remezcla.

According to Marvel, the series will “continue the tradition of highlighting the cultural richness of Marvel Comics and uplifting new voices in the comic book industry.”

Previously, Marvel has done Marvel’s Voices: Legacy, celebrating Black heroes and creators and Marvel’s Voices: Pride, which celebrated the LGBTQ community.

Writer Daniel José Older will also revisit Marvel's first Latino superhero for a new narrative as part of the series: White Tiger AKA Hector Ayala.

“This is such an excellent project, and I’m very happy to get to be part of it,” Older told Marvel. “I’ve read all the Marvel’s Voices collections and loved them, so it’s great to be able to write for one! ¡Pa’lante!”

Other writers include Juan Ponce, Leonardo Romero, Karla Pacheco. Artists include Joe Quesada, Adriana Melo and Vanesa del Ray.

“When the opportunity came to help put together Marvel Voices: Comunidades and celebrate the Latinx community, I couldn’t have been more excited,” Co-editor Lauren Amaro said.

Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades releases October 20.

