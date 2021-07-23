Cancel
Summerdale, AL

Sun forecast for Summerdale — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(SUMMERDALE, AL) A sunny Friday is here for Summerdale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Summerdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0b5hNTrJ00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

