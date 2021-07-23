Doniphan Daily Weather Forecast
DONIPHAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0