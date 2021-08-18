Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Cecil County

Maryland State Police arrested a man on child pornography charges in Cecil County.

Christopher Murray, Jr., 21, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography. He is being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a CyberTip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his subsequent arrest.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Cecil County. After further investigation, Murray was located at a jobsite in Harford County. Murray was interviewed and later arrested without incident.