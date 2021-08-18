Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Violent, Deadly Racketeering Conspiracy

Baltimore, Maryland – Karon Foster, age 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, a carjacking conspiracy, and aiding and abetting a carjacking resulting in death.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby.

According to his guilty plea, beginning in April 2019, Foster was part of an enterprise that engaged in a pattern of deadly racketeering activity, including a series of armed carjackings, armed robberies, attempted armed robberies, and the pawning of stolen goods. Specifically, between April 19, 2019 and August 8, 2019, Foster and his crew committed 13 specific violent crimes in Baltimore, including: eight armed carjackings (including the June 12, 2019 murder of Taven Lowther); and five armed robberies and attempted robberies, including two in which victims were murdered. Three victims were murdered by Foster’s crew during the time of the conspiracy, and a fourth victim was paralyzed as a result of an armed robbery.

“Over just four months in 2019, Karon Foster and his crew were responsible for a violent spree of 13 armed carjackings and robberies throughout Baltimore, including three that killed innocent victims and another that left a victim paralyzed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “Foster and his co-conspirators used firearms and fear to steal cars, property and most tragically the lives of other human beings. This case reflects the collaboration and commitment of federal, state, and local law enforcement to hold accountable violent offenders like Foster and his co-conspirators. Four months of violence will result in at least three decades in federal prison for Karon Foster; hopefully others like him will take notice and choose to put down the guns and take a different path.”

The plea agreement details a series of violent crimes committed by Foster and his co-conspirators, including one on June 12, 2019, when Victim 1 visited Taven Lowther’s Baltimore apartment. As Victim 1 conversed with Lowther, Foster and other members of the enterprise approached Lowther and Victim 1 in a stolen vehicle and parked directly across from them. Four men exited the vehicle, two of whom possessed firearms. Members of the enterprise approached Victim 1 and announced a robbery. Victim 1 fled the scene on foot while Lowther resisted the robbers’ commands. Lowther was shot several times and subsequently died from his injuries. Victim 1 later returned to the scene and discovered that Victim 1’s car and Lowther’s body were both gone, and only Lowther’s shoes remained at the scene. Foster aided and abetted the enterprise by driving the stolen vehicle to and from the scene of the attempted robbery and Lowther’s murder.

Members of the conspiracy not only promoted their activities on social media, but they also shared proceeds of their exploits. As part of the enterprise, Foster pawned items stolen from victims. Members also concealed enterprise activities by hiding, destroying, or disposing of evidence.

Foster and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Foster will be sentenced to between 30 years and 40 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher has not scheduled the sentencing hearing at this time.