ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Rocky romance. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple.

Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II ’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles .

Camilla went on to marry Parker Bowles in 1973, and they welcomed two children: son Tom in 1974 and daughter Laura in 1978.

As Camilla moved on, Charles followed suit, tying the knot with Princess Diana in 1981. Their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry , arrived in 1982 and 1984, respectively.

Charles and Camilla eventually began seeing each other while still married to Diana and Parker Bowles, respectively. After their divorces, they took their relationship public, although it would be years before the romance earned the approval of the royal family.

“It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it,” Camilla told the Daily Mail in May 2017. “I couldn’t have survived it without my family.”

The pair tied the knot in 2005, and she assumed her role as a working member of the royal family.

Charles and Camilla rarely gush over each other publicly, but they are not without their moments of affection. “You can imagine it is a real, real challenge,” he told CNN in 2015 of her work as a royal. “But she’s, I think, been brilliant in the way she’s tackled these things.”

Despite the pressures that come with their places within the institution, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall know how to keep things light. “It’s always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage,” he explained. “Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps.”

Of course, since Charles is first in line to the British throne, there is always a certain amount of weight on him and Camilla. While they have had more than a decade to think about what will happen when Charles ascends, her son, Tom, claimed in April 2021 that the royals have yet to settle on a title for Camilla.

“I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called queen,” he told The Times . “That hasn’t been decided . There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Charles and Camilla’s relationship through the years.

Comments / 11

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces make stylish duo at Royal Ascot

Twin sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer made a stylish pair on the second day of Royal Ascot. Princess Diana ’s 29-year-old nieces looked marvelous wearing Michael Kors to the Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, June 15. RELATED: Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Andrew Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Navy#The Daily Mail#Cnn
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla has sweet photo of the Queen alongside Prince George

A video of the Duchess of Cornwall was recently reshared as the Queen's essay competition draws to a close and we couldn't help but notice the sentimental photo the 74-year-old has in her home. The touching snap, which is displayed on a decorative wooden table, shows the Queen alongside her...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Is Going Viral After Adorably Correcting Prince George During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sisters know best. Princess Charlotte went viral — again! — after she was spotted correcting her older brother, Prince George, during the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, on […]
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy