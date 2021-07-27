Annapolis Woman Reports More Than $5,500 Worth of Jewlery Was Stolen From Her Home on Tyler Avenue

More than $5,500 worth of jewlery was reportedly stolen from a women's home on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 5:18pm, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a theft. The victim advised that jewelry was stolen from her residence, and she believed two family members may have stolen the jewelry. She told police the jewlery was valued at $5,599.





It is unclear if any charges or arrests are pending.



