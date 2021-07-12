Cancel
Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under his home during renovations

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich.) During the process of demolishing the back staircase in his Norton Shores home this month, 33-year-old David Olson discovered 160 bowling balls under his house, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Olson said after discovering one ball buried in the sand behind cinder blocks, he continued to find more over the following days.

In comments made to the Detroit Free Press, Olson discussed why he was happy to discover bowling balls under his home.

"I was actually a little happy about that because it’s a little easier to roll bowling balls out of the way than to move the sand and figure out where to put all that," Olson said.

After contacting the maker of the balls, Brunswick Bowling Products, Olson discovered that the company had a plant in the area and that the balls were made in the 1950s. Former BBP employees also contacted him and discussed how workers used to take scrapped bowling balls to use as an alternative to gravel or sand.

Olson has already donated some of the balls and also plans to give some to the Muskegon Heritage Museum. As for the rest of them, he plans to use them for landscaping or to make sculptures.

