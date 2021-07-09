Japan declares state of emergency over COVID-19, leading 2020 Olympics organizers to ban local fans

(Carl Court/Getty Images)

(TOKYO) Japan declared a state of emergency Thursday to address rising COVID-19 infections, according to The Associated Press.

Set to take effect Monday and run through Aug. 22, the order means the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23 and close Aug. 8, will occur in a state of emergency.

According to ESPN, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the declaration was needed to "prevent the resurgence of the future spread on cases across the country." The order gives the government latitude to shut down bars and restaurants serving alcohol and to implement stay-at-home orders in the hopes people will stay home to watch the games.

In light of the declaration, Olympics organizers banned local fans from attending the games, according to CNBC.

The moves only represent the latest woes in Japan's efforts to host a safe and successful Olympics.

Foreign spectators were already banned from attending, meaning any expected ticket revenues to the International Olympics Committee from the games will now likely be zero.

The delay of the games from 2020 to 2021 also ballooned the games' budget up to $15.4 billion,

According to The AP, Tokyo reported 920 new cases Wednesday and experts say daily new infections in the capital city could reach into the thousands in August. Only 15% of Japanese people are fully vaccinated.