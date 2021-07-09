Hays Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
