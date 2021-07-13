Tips & Tricks for App Store Optimization (ASO) in 2021

It requires a lot of hard to develop an app. It takes a significant amount of time, money, and effort. Unfortunately, even this is insufficient. It makes no difference how good your app is if no one knows about it. You want your app to be a true hit in the overcrowded app store. To stay afloat, you'll need to increase your visibility and encourage downloads. When the going gets tough, you've got to make room for yourself. Get the attention your app deserves.

Techniques for ASO optimization:

People take 7 seconds to decide whether or not to download an app. From scannable material to high-quality app store screenshots, the appearance of the app store website is a critical aspect of a user's decision. Do you want to boost your app's chances of being spotted and standing out from the crowd? Learning and investing in the correct ASO methods will help you reap long-term rewards. This is how you go about optimizing your app for the app store.

1. Understand the Users:

More than half the apps are found through app store searches. This is the most typical method of discovering new applications. However, it also indicates that individuals are looking for a specific program. As a result, start by researching both the target market and the target audience. Determine what users require and how they behave, it helps to understand your clients to obtain knowledge that can help you prepare app content. Determine why they would use the app, how they found it, the language they speak, and so on.



2. Use the Best Keywords:

Keywords, like SEO, are an important part of marketing. They help with the discovery of your software in app marketplaces. Look into whether keywords or keyword phrases are currently trending about your app. Use the ones that are at the top of the search engine results pages (SERPs).



The purpose is to come up with a list of keywords that you may use to enhance app store listing optimization. ASO is influenced by every aspect of an app's listing in the app store. Inserting specific keywords in an app's title and description can increase results by 80-100 spots and 10-20 positions, respectively. While researching keywords, look for those that:

Describe your app's primary features.

Are there any synonyms for the phrases that describe these characteristics?

Indicate the app's classification.

Are there any commonly used terms in this category?



Learn about the traffic, difficulty, and demand for certain keywords during your study. Find out how many apps already use them. Are they being used by the most popular apps? Keywords with a lot of traffic and a small number of apps are a better pick.



Keywords are handled differently in the Apple App Store and Google Play. In ASO for iOS, you'll only have 100 characters for keywords. There is no special keyword field on Google Play. The app description, on the other hand, is searchable. Use the most successful keywords in your description up to five times for the greatest results in ASO for Android. But don't go overboard; otherwise, Google may penalize you. Keep in mind that finding the perfect keywords is a continuous process. App store keyword optimization can be aided by a variety of techniques. They don't just track keywords; they also analyze them and offer tailored recommendations to help apps rank higher. Instead of phrases, use words.

Find out which is more popular: singular or plural.

Conjunctions and prepositions should not be used as keywords.

Instead of using spaces to separate terms, use commas.

Instead of spelling out numerals, use digits.

3. Select An Appropriate Name:

There's a lot to be said about your app's name. It is the first thing that people notice about your app. A strong title makes your app recognized by potential users, even if it is brief because it can tell what the app is about just by looking at the name. As a result, titles that include app descriptions can help increase conversions. A descriptive title can help your app rank better, especially if it includes a keyword or two. An app's rating can increase by roughly 10%. This is when having sufficient and up-to-date knowledge about keyword optimization comes in handy. You'll have different rules depending on whether you're marketing on Apple or Google. The Google Play Store allows for 50 characters, but the Apple App Store only allows for 30.



4. Create Detailed App Descriptions:

This is an important aspect of an app's metadata, and you'll be limited to 4000-characters. The app's major features and information are available to users. To entice and persuade people to download your app, use natural flowing words. Above all, it should be educational and simple to comprehend. It's easier to remember the following answers if you write them down in bullet points:

What is the purpose of the app?

What problem is it supposed to solve?

How would it make life easier for the user?

How much does it cost?

An app's description is relevant to app store ranking algorithms. To index an app, Google Store uses keywords from this section. Keywords in Apple App Store descriptions, on the other hand, are less useful for app store keyword optimization.



5. Don't Ignore the Significance of the App Icon:

The app icon should be visually appealing while also being interesting. Choose a color palette, size, and geometry that produce an immediate positive impression and helps to communicate what the app does. This will set your app apart from the millions of others on the market. However, make sure your app icon is distinct from others. When it comes to app design, both app stores have their own set of guidelines.



The minimal size for iOS is 1024X1024 pixels. App icons are 180X180 pixels, navigation icons are 66X66 pixels, and tab bar icons are 75X75 pixels, depending on the usage of the symbol. As a result, make sure the image appears good even when scaled down. The minimum size requirement for Android is 512X512 pixels. Google has established several criteria that you should adhere to.



6. Include High-resolution Screenshots:

When a customer arrives at the app page, you must persuade them to download it. Screenshots are a valid type of visual communication that may be used to demonstrate app functionality, give users a sneak peek at the app, and tell a visual story. Because half of the individuals make judgments based on initial impressions, these pictures must stand out. As a result, pay close attention to the finer points, such as the layout and size requirements. After app ratings, screenshots are the second most influential component in convincing someone to download an app. As a result, screenshots are critical in conversion optimization, which is an important part of ASO. Your screenshots or video, on the other hand, have no bearing on app ratings.

Screenshots that will help you improve your app store visibility:

Make use of huge captions.

Demonstrate the brand

Screenshots merged

Highlight One-of-a-Kind Features:

You can upload up to 8 screenshots to the Google Play Store, and up to 10 to the Apple App Store.



7. Include a Video Preview:

A huge portion of the US public views videos online, with mobile devices accounting for more than half of the total. As a result, embedding a video on an app store page can help increase conversions. Include a video that demonstrates the app's functions or gives a sneak peek at the gameplay, also make sure to keep the videos for app previews up to 30 seconds long



8. Reviews and Ratings

ASO's success relies heavily on feedback. Users' comments and reviews are taken into account by both Google Play and Apple. The higher the rankings, the more relevant an app looks to be, and the better the rating.

One of the most crucial signals for the App Store ranking system is reviews. ASO is influenced by the quantity and quality of favorable ratings and reviews. The majority of users regard star ratings as an important component of app review. Before downloading an app, a large number of people look at the ratings and reviews.

Final Thoughts:

There is more potential for downloads when users understand what an app can do and how easily it can be integrated into their daily life. This is where ASO comes into play in terms of app exposure and discoverability.