Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

How Does the Delta Variant Dodge the Immune System? Scientists Find Clues.

By Apoorva Mandavilli
Posted by 
The New York Times
The New York Times
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40X11U_0ar9mOXu00
A member of the U.S. military and an employee of the New Jersey Institute of Technology prepared doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization site in Newark, N.J., June 19, 2021. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)

The Delta variant of the coronavirus can evade antibodies that target certain parts of the virus, according to a new study published Thursday in Nature. The findings provide an explanation for diminished effectiveness of the vaccines against Delta, compared with other variants.

The variant, first identified in India, is believed to be about 60% more contagious than Alpha, the version of the virus that thrashed Britain and much of Europe earlier this year, and perhaps twice as contagious as the original coronavirus. The Delta variant is now driving outbreaks among unvaccinated populations in countries like Malaysia, Portugal, Indonesia and Australia.

Delta is now the dominant variant in the United States. Infections in the U.S. had plateaued at their lowest levels since early in the pandemic, while hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus have continued a steep plunge. That is partly because of relatively high vaccination rates: 48% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 55% have received at least one dose.

But the new study found that Delta was barely sensitive to one dose of vaccine, confirming previous research that suggested that the variant can partly evade the immune system — although to a lesser degree than Beta, the variant first identified in South Africa.

French researchers tested how well antibodies produced by natural infection and by coronavirus vaccines neutralize the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants, as well as a reference variant similar to the original version of the virus.

The researchers looked at blood samples from 103 people who had been infected with the coronavirus. Delta was much less sensitive than Alpha to samples from unvaccinated people in this group, the study found.

One dose of vaccine significantly boosted the sensitivity, suggesting that people who have recovered from COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated to fend off some variants.

The team also analyzed samples from 59 people after they had received the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Blood samples from just 10% of people immunized with one dose of the AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were able to neutralize the Delta and Beta variants in laboratory experiments. But a second dose boosted that number to 95%. There was no major difference in the levels of antibodies elicited by the two vaccines.

“A single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca was either poorly or not at all efficient against Beta and Delta variants,” the researchers concluded. Data from Israel and Britain broadly support this finding, although those studies suggest that one dose of vaccine is still enough to prevent hospitalization or death from the virus.

The Delta variant also did not respond to bamlanivimab, the monoclonal antibody made by Eli Lilly, according to the new study. Fortunately, three other monoclonal antibodies tested in the study retained their effectiveness against the variant.

In April, citing the rise of variants resistant to bamlanivimab, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization for its use as a single treatment in treating COVID-19 patients.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 322

The New York Times

The New York Times

112K+
Followers
656
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Immunization#Delta#Europe#Nature#Alpha#Americans#French#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Science
Country
Portugal
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
ScienceFuturity

Team finds ‘footprint’ of coronavirus outbreak from 20K years ago

A coronavirus epidemic broke out in the East Asia region more than 20,000 years ago, researchers report. Traces of the outbreak are evident in the genetic makeup of people from that area, they’ve found. The researchers analyzed the genomes of more than 2,500 modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, to...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Doctor says: Stop the panic over the Delta variant

Delta is now the dominant variant in the U.S. of the virus that causes COVID-19. It is more transmissible than earlier variants and has led to an increase in cases nationwide. Los Angeles and Las Vegas have responded by ordering indoor mask mandates, even for those who have been vaccinated. The New York City Council Health Committee chairman Mark Levine says New York City should follow their lead.
Posted by
WSB Radio

How do you know if you have the delta variant; what are the symptoms?

Researchers say that those infected with the more contagious version of the COVID-19 virus – the delta variant – are seeing symptoms that are different than those seen by people who contracted the original virus. According to Dr. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and co-founder...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Posted by
Shin

Vitamin D: Is It Still a Wonder Drug For Covid-19?

Although the new clinical trial finds no benefit, it still tells us important things about vitamin D and Covid-19. Previously, twosmall randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have advocated vitamin D treatment for Covid-19, which I detailed here and here. But not every trial will show the same encouraging results, which is how things usually are. Even the FDA-approved remdesivir drug that inhibits coronavirus replication did not pass the W.H.O Solidarity trial and other trials.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ivermectin COVID-19 Scandal Shows How Vulnerable Science Is to Fraud

Haruko Obokata published two papers in January 2014 that described how regular blood cells could be turned into pluripotent stem cells. At the time, this was a coup – it dramatically simplified a previously complicated process and opened up new vistas of medical and biological research, while neatly sidestepping the bioethical considerations of using human embryos to harvest stem cells. Moreover, the process for this was straightforward, and involved applying a weak acid solution or mechanical pressure – oddly similar to how you'd clean a rust stain off a knife. Within a few days, scientists noticed some of the images in the paper...
Scienceamericanpeoplenews.com

‘I’m not naive’: Last and only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of Covid-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Montclair, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Is a runny nose a symptom of the Delta variant of COVID?

Symptoms of the Delta variant differ from regular coronavirus symptoms, making them difficult to detect unless tested for COVID-19. “Runny nose and other cold-like symptoms” can be symptoms of the Delta variant, according to Dr. Sandra Adams, virologist and professor of biology at Montclair State University. But those same symptoms...

Comments / 322

Community Policy