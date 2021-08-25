Proven Tips for Insurance Agents to Improve SEO

SEO Canva

When potential customers are looking for insurance, they almost always start their search online. These leads may be searching for exactly what you offer, but if they can't find you, they'll move on to the next best thing. In today's digital world, consistency does not always equate to visibility. The insurance industry is rapidly expanding, and agents are competing fiercely to meet an audience that expects immediate answers and facts. With so much competition, excellent and customer-focused insurance companies' websites can be moved further down in search results.



On a search engine results page, nearly 70% of people click on one of the first five websites mentioned (SERP). If you aren't there yet, rivals who use search engine optimization are limiting the chances of success (SEO).

1. Do Keyword Re effectiveness of SEO search:

Keywords are the words and phrases that your target audience searches for while searching for information on the internet. Creating a keyword list will help you figure out what questions to ask and what topics are most common among your potential leads. Although they're no longer the most important aspect of SEO — they're just one piece of the puzzle — a good keyword list will help you plan your marketing strategy. It's a collection of instructions that show the user's intentions and expectations.



Amit Raj, Founder of The Links Guy says “Understanding the target client is the first step in keyword analysis.” Consider your unique value proposition — what you do that no one else can — as well as the people who benefit from your services. Identifying this value aids in the creation of a target client profile and the identification of the individual whose interests you wish to pique. Then, based on features like insurance products and demographics, you can segment the overall market into individual niches

2. Develop your on-page SEO:

The first step is to create your keywords, but how you use them is equally important. The following are some of the best practices for using keywords for on-page SEO:

Using targeted keywords in each page's title tags and keeping titles under 60 characters

Keywords should be incorporated into H1 headings, but these headings should only be used once per page.

When possible, include keywords in URLs, but keep them short.

Adding alt text to photos, which might not be accessible to the average user but is important for search engines.

External links to other pages on your website

Add a product marketing video to make it more apeal

However, no amount of keyword stuffing will ever be able to compensate for poorly written content. Be certain you're writing for your intended audience, not just for search engines. Your content should include the following:

Possess flawless grammar and spelling

Be written in a way that the average person would understand — around an eighth-grade reading level, with as little jargon as possible.

People would be able to check your content if you use a structure that includes H2 and H3 tags for search bots.

Make use of imagery to cater to people's visual attention spans.

3. Build Social Proof:

Saskia Ketz here, CEO of Mojomox says “The concept of social evidence states that if others recommend anything, we are more likely to choose it.” It's for this reason that almost nine out of ten people read online reviews before buying something. Seek reviews on your Google My Business or Yelp accounts from your current and past customers. When asked, the majority of people would gladly comply; according to studies, 70% of people will take the time to leave a comment if asked.

The effectiveness of SEO for insurance brokers is also influenced by reviews:

They're used by Google to see if your company meets the needs of your customers.

They boost traffic and conversions by informing search engines that your services have a solution.

When customers leave ratings, Google gains more keywords to use to market the insurance products.

4. Leverage your Off-page SEO:

Working on off-page SEO entails obtaining backlinks to increase the domain authority of your website. Nathan Grieve, Founder of ImpersonateMe says “Backlinks remind search engines that your website is important and trustworthy when another credible and high-traffic source publishes a link to it.” This approach also expands the number of ways in which people can learn about your agency's services. The latter boosts your traffic, which is yet another algorithmic indicator of relevance. When it comes to backlinks, quantity isn't as important as consistency. You will broaden the scope of your insurance agency by:

Sponsoring activities or local groups in exchange for a website connection

Creating a guest post for a business blog, an association's e-newsletter, or another publication.

Contributing an article on a consumer-facing issue to a local newspaper

Help a Reporter out (HARO) is a service that allows you to answer writers who are searching for insurance quotes.

Using blog comments on high-traffic websites in your insurance market to engage

5. Use Google My Business:

Jonathan Svensson, Founder & CEO, Almvest says “Google My Business (GMB) is one of the most important local listings. This platform is one of the most powerful ways to rank high in local search results since it's built straight into Google's search engine, which accounts for more than 90% of all searches.”

Google My Business listings are prioritized in local searches, appear on Google Maps, and prominently display your contact details. Client reviews featured images, and even recent blog material can all be highlighted in your listing. Although GMB can aid in the development of your authority and the thinning of the competition, it still necessitates an active presence. Create and maintain a convincing GMB profile by doing the following:

Including all relevant information and making it detailed

In the market summary, use the best-performing local keywords.

Adding material to the site, such as blog posts and photographs

If you're delivering a speech or planning an industry function, you'll need to create a case.

Keeping all information up to date in order to represent any changes

6. Consider Paid Advertising:

Though organic SEO strategies take time to develop, with some strategic keyword bidding, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising can help your website appear at the top of search results. In a PPC ad campaign, you bid on a keyword and only pay when someone clicks on the connection that the search engine provides. Local and niche search terms are usually less competitive than their general counterparts, which means you have a better chance of ranking high for less money.



Greg Rozdeba, President of Dundas Life says “The Google AdWords Keyword Planner can be used to determine the frequency and cost of particular keywords related to Insurance. This tool will also make recommendations for your campaigns that will be beneficial.” A PPC campaign can also help you promote your Google My Business profile. It's a great way to promote your services while still displaying your five-star Google ratings.

7. Lean on Content Creation:

Edward Mellett, Founder/Co-Founder WikiJob.co.uk says “Offer search engines more content to completely optimize your website's SEO for insurance agents. Your keyword research will assist you in identifying topics that are common with your target audience”

Consider the purpose of these searches and the answers they need, and then use your blog to provide the answers. Since you can build valuable tools that place you as an expert to clients and search bots alike, content marketing is the darling of SEO strategies.

Growing public consciousness

Utilizing niche keywords

Improving the search engine ranking, as search engines prefer websites that are updated on a regular basis.

Add an explainer video

Increasing your backlinking opportunity

8. Ensure Fast Loading Times

When a website takes longer than 3 seconds to load, the majority of people abandon it. A slow-loading website, on the other hand, isn't just bad for retaining consumers' attention. Search engine bots are aware of this activity and prioritize pages that load quickly. Amber Morland, CEO & Founder of WinCope says “Google Page Speed Insights can be used to assess the speed of your website. It examines the website and provides suggestions for change, such as:

reducing the scale of files and images

Using "lazy loading" to ensure that page elements only load when users scroll.

Getting rid of any unwanted content and JSS files that is slowing down the process

Using plug-ins as little as possible

9. Build Trust with HTTPS Security:

In 2014, Google revealed that website security had been added to their algorithm as an official ranking factor. Michael Robinson, Security Expert Cheap SSL Security says “Installing a stable sockets layer (SSL) on your server encrypts all information and data gathered by your website, which is a standard your insurance clients anticipate.”

To get an SSL certificate for your website, contact your hosting company. However, bear in mind that you can need to move your web content to its new HTTPS home when you first make this upgrade.

10. Create an Organized Website Structure:

Adam Fard, Founder & Head Of Design at Adam Fard' UX Agency says “How well your website content is structured, connected, and delivered to online users is critical to a successful website structure”. “It's a crucial component of the user experience, as it provides simple navigation so that new leads can find the answers they need” he added.

However, the order in which you organize content tells search engines what's most relevant, giving you more leverage over its exposure. Examine the appearance and functionality of your website. Improve the framework by:

Removing material that is no longer applicable or is outdated

logically organizing content by category

Making use of breadcrumb menus

Internally linking to the most relevant blog posts, tools, or topics

Tags are added in moderation.

11. Check your Robots.txt:

Since well-organized website helps in search engine navigation, you can provide even more guidance to these bots. The robots.txt file on your page contains code that tells Google where to go, and if those files are accidentally blocked, the bots won't be able to get the whole image. By searching “ yourdomain.com/robots.txt, ” you can see if you already have a file. You can create a new file in your root directory if none exists. If you have a small website, you can just give bots access to all files and tell them where to look for the sitemap.

Steve Sharon, Marketing Manager at Mealfan says “Make sure that no sensitive files or directories are blocked, as this will prevent indexing. You can use the tool to organize and prioritize what you want search engines to see as your web presence expands.

12. Add Structured Data:

Structured data, also known as schema markup, is how you describe your content to search engines. This text is not available to website users, but it provides important information to bots, such as:

Data on how to contact us

Hours of operation and service areas

Provided services and goods

Despite the fact that this information is coded, most domain providers have plugins and software to help you add these details to your website in a seamless manner. You can also create schema markup code using Google's Structured Data Markup Helper.

13. Customize 404 pages:

If a URL they visit does not exist, they may see a 404 page. This normally occurs when a page has been removed or when a connection has been mistyped. Burak Ozdemir, Founder and Developer of Online Alarm Clock say “Customizing your 404 pages ensures a seamless user experience while also improving your website's SEO”.

Examine your 404 pages by looking for a URL that doesn't exist on your site and ensuring that it's optimized with:

A structure, navigation menu, and design that is close to your website

A brief message informing you that the page you are looking for does not exist.

Page tips, such as a link to your services page or your most famous blog posts

Data on how to contact us

Users will use the search bar to find just what they're searching for.

In the end:

Since search engine algorithms are constantly evolving, the approach needs to upgrade as well. You can calculate the effects of your SEO implementation and audit your efforts using free tools like Google Analytics. Make adjustments as you go and stick with what works.



These SEO results will help you improve all of your marketing activities, from social media to direct email, content marketing to web design, and everything in between. To pull in more and more important insurance leads, integrate your SEO strategy through all of the resources and channels at your disposal.