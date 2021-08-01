Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Charge 34 Year Old Man With Attempted Murder

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nq3l_0anBdxk100

In reference to the aggravated assault that took place on May 17, 2021 at approximately 2:46 a.m., in the 2800 block of Boston Street, detectives have arrested 34 year-old Matthew Tenly of Baltimore.

Tenly was seen on video beating a 26 year-old man in the street with a wooden bat.

Detectives reviewed the video and received several tips as to Tenly’s identity and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Once arrested, Matthew Tenly was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
