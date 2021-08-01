Baltimore Police Charge 34 Year Old Man With Attempted Murder

In reference to the aggravated assault that took place on May 17, 2021 at approximately 2:46 a.m., in the 2800 block of Boston Street, detectives have arrested 34 year-old Matthew Tenly of Baltimore.

Tenly was seen on video beating a 26 year-old man in the street with a wooden bat.

Detectives reviewed the video and received several tips as to Tenly’s identity and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Once arrested, Matthew Tenly was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.