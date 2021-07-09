Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUv7X_0aiVawgY00
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since.

The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at the time that he was “probably” more nervous about getting down on one knee than playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

“You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart’s racing, I promise you that,” the groom-to-be explained.

The Kansas City Chiefs player wrote via Instagram at the time that it was “RING SZN.” The bride-to-be gushed, “This happened today. My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore [SIC] perfect!”

One month after the professional football player proposed, the athletes announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first child.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the former professional soccer player captioned the September 2020 social media upload, while her fiancé captioned a post of his own with a heart emoji.

When their daughter arrived, the Texas natives initially chose to keep the infant’s face hidden from their social media followers. Matthews explained in February 2021: “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Sterling made her Instagram debut four months later. “Hi, my name is Sterling,” the new mom wrote alongside sweet June 2021 snaps from a family photo shoot.

That same month, Mahomes celebrated his first Father’s Day. His fiancée posted an Instagram slideshow full of sweet father-daughter moments, writing, “We love you.”

The quarterback did the same in May 2021, writing to Matthews: “Happy first Mother’s Day!”

Keep scrolling to see Mahomes and Matthews’ special family moments with their daughter, from Easter celebrations to boat rides.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Super Bowl Liv#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLHello Magazine

Tom Brady shares adorable picture of all three children sparking reaction from fans

Tom Brady celebrated a very special Father's Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion, the NFL star shared an incredible picture featuring wife Gisele and his three children, Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and 13-year-old Jack who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The picture sees the family posing together...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Funny Message On Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day, everyone. Special tributes are pouring in on social media, with everyone posting heartfelt messages for their dads across various platforms. Former collegiate golfer turned social media star Paige Spiranac had a pretty funny one posted on her account. “Happy Father’s Day! And special shoutout to my dad...
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes appears ready for Chiefs’ camp in new training video

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted on the Twitter of his offseason trainer, Bobby Stroupe. The video shows Mahomes moving around without any limitation, which is notable, as the quarterback had surgery this offseason to repair the turf toe he suffered in last year’s Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. In mid-June, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes came out of offseason work feeling “pretty good.”
NFLETOnline.com

Gisele Bündchen and Daughter Vivian Are Twins in Sweet Side-By-Side Photos

The 40-year-old supermodel posted the sweetest side-by-side photos of herself as a child holding a hen, and her daughter Vivian, 8, and son Benjamin, 11, recreating the shot. In the first snap, Vivian is Gisele's twin, with their long blonde hair and both cradling the animal in their arms. In the second photo, Benjamin is also holding the creature and nuzzling up against it.
NFLTODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares pic with baby Sterling during beach vacation

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are enjoying some fun in the sun with their first child. Matthews, 25, shared several photos of herself, Mahomes and friends on a boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In one sweet snap, she offered a glimpse at how she's enjoying her time with 4-month-old daughter Sterling while on vacation.
NFLthespun.com

Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message After Sha’Carri Richardson News

Since being disqualified from the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, track star Sha’Carri Richardson has found tons of support for other athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mahomes gave his vote of support for Richardson. He called the disqualification “trash” and said...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Rumor: Wait, What is Amy Halterman Retiring From?!

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman declared she was retiring on Instagram yesterday and the announcement really kicked the rumor mills into full gear. What was she retiring from exactly? Well, some media outlets ran with the word “retiring” and suggested Amy Halterman was leaving the TLC series. These media outlets added fuel to rumors by noting “Amy Halterman retires from 1000-Lb. Sister.” These media outlets claimed the TLC star would NOT return for Season 3.
NFLPosted by
12up

Patrick Mahomes isn't scared ofJustin Herbert and LA

With the 2021 campaign right around the corner, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all set to try and get his team back to the Super Bowl. The man fears no one. He made that much clear this week. A fan tried trolling Mahomes by telling him to watch out for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Yeah, Mahomes isn't too worried.
NFLPosted by
12up

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks great in new workout clip

If any Kansas City Chiefs fans were worried about Patrick Mahomes still being injured leading up to training camp, we've got good news for you: that's not the case. The Kansas City Chiefs QB has been grinding all offseason in his rehab. Well, a new workout video of Mahomes has...
NFLKansas City Star

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce grouped with Justin Timberlake at charity golf event

In the 1990s, NBC promoted its prime-time programming as “Must See TV.”. NBC may want to dust off that promo for its Sports Network on Friday. That’s because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will be taking part in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
NFLTODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes' baby girl grins in precious July 4th photos

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews made sure their baby daughter celebrated her first Fourth of July in patriotic style. Matthews, 25, shared a pair of adorable photos on Instagram Monday of 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye decked out in red, white and blue in honor of the holiday. "Happy 4th...
Celebritieslive5news.com

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post. The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes Rips USATF Over Sha'Carri Snub ... 'Ridiculous'

Patrick Mahomes ain't pleased that USA Track & Field officials left Sha'Carri Richardson off the Olympic roster this week ... calling the snub "pretty ridiculous." The NFL superstar explained his thoughts on the matter Thursday on "First Take" ... clearly believing USATF should've added Richardson to the team, despite her recent positive marijuana test.
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones predicted to be Chiefs’ MVP, not Patrick Mahomes

Chris Jones simply continues to be one of the better defensive linemen that the NFL has to offer. While the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu may take most of the limelight in Kansas City, Jones is a key piece to what the team does defensively. Heading into this season, the club is said to be working Jones as not just a defensive tackle, but as an edge rusher as well.
NFLfox4kc.com

Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inked a deal with USA Football to host three football coaching clinics this summer. According to ESPN, Webb City High School coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School coach Mike Bellars will lead the clinics. The idea is to show coaches the best way to teach athletes based on age and skill level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy