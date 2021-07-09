Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since.

The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at the time that he was “probably” more nervous about getting down on one knee than playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

“You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart’s racing, I promise you that,” the groom-to-be explained.

The Kansas City Chiefs player wrote via Instagram at the time that it was “RING SZN.” The bride-to-be gushed, “This happened today. My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore [SIC] perfect!”

One month after the professional football player proposed, the athletes announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first child.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the former professional soccer player captioned the September 2020 social media upload, while her fiancé captioned a post of his own with a heart emoji.

When their daughter arrived, the Texas natives initially chose to keep the infant’s face hidden from their social media followers. Matthews explained in February 2021: “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Sterling made her Instagram debut four months later. “Hi, my name is Sterling,” the new mom wrote alongside sweet June 2021 snaps from a family photo shoot.

That same month, Mahomes celebrated his first Father’s Day. His fiancée posted an Instagram slideshow full of sweet father-daughter moments, writing, “We love you.”

The quarterback did the same in May 2021, writing to Matthews: “Happy first Mother’s Day!”

Keep scrolling to see Mahomes and Matthews’ special family moments with their daughter, from Easter celebrations to boat rides.