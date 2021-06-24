Cancel
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Polling Higher Than Donald Trump Among Republicans

Joe Duncan
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overtakes Donald Trump in a straw poll of Republican Voters

Gage Skidmore

Is Trump's grasp on the Republican Party beginning to slip? Or is something else going on? For the first time ever, a challenger has polled higher than the former President for the 2024 Republican nomination, giving us a curious insight into the possibly shifting views of the Republican Party base.

I honestly never thought I'd see the day. While the sample size is quite small, a straw poll was taken at the Western Conservative Summit, in Denver Colorado, and it yielded some rather surprising results. The survey asked the participants a simple question, to choose the candidate they'd like to vote for in the distant 2024 election.

When the results were in, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got my votes than Donald Trump. Ron DeSantis ended up securing 74% of voters who said they'd vote for him, while only 71% of voters said they'd vote for Trump.

Shutterstock

Straw polls are a way of gathering an idea of the public support for something. Because these polls sometimes allow responders to select multiple answers, we see that both DeSantis and Trump would run away with the nomination if either of them ran for the 2024 Republican Nomination. What it doesn't tell us, however, is what would happen if the two ran against one another.

While this is just a small straw poll, and it isn't all that statistically significant, it does still tell us a lot. It tells us where the Republican Party sees itself at this present moment, where it intends to go, what policies, ideas, and yes, even antics the base would like to support.

DeSantis has been getting a lot of air time, for everything from giving teachers raises to banning Critical Race Theory in Florida public schools, a controversial theory that places race at the forefront of discussions about equality and inequality. DeSantis has also banned so-called "vaccine passports" which has polled moderately with Republicans, even if three-quarters of Floridians disagree with the Governor on the ban of such vaccine passports. Ron DeSantis seems to have been following Trump and taking a rightward turn in regards to social issues, appealing to the far-right conservative base that got Trump elected in the first place.

Both men are very, very popular with Republicans, so the real question that will loom in the coming months and years, is which one of them will run for the nomination on the Republican side for the presidency, will it be Trump or Desantis?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

ABOUT

Keeping Florida informed with the latest.

 https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan
