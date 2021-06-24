Cancel
California State

The Most Unusual and Spectacular Beach in California

Cheapism.com
Bowling Ball Beach

Point Arena, California
Located in Schooner Gulch State Beach, this beach is known for its large round rocks resembling bowling balls that are seen during low tide. The spherical formations result from a phenomenon called concretion, with sand, stones, and minerals binding together to cause sedimentary rocks to form.

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called “a Consumer Reports for the cheap” by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

