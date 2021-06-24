The Most Unusual and Spectacular Beach in California
Click here for a complete list of the most unusual beaches in America that are worth a visit
Bowling Ball Beach
Point Arena, California
Located in Schooner Gulch State Beach, this beach is known for its large round rocks resembling bowling balls that are seen during low tide. The spherical formations result from a phenomenon called concretion, with sand, stones, and minerals binding together to cause sedimentary rocks to form.
For more great travel guides and vacation tips, please sign up for our free newsletters.
Comments / 0