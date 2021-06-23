Cancel
Longmont, CO

Officials seek information after turkey vultures shot with pellet gun

Steven Bonifazi
Steven Bonifazi
Imaging of a turkey vulture illegally shot in May.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi

(LONGMONT, Colo.) Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking the public for help in reporting any information on people illegally shooting turkey vultures with a pellet gun.

The initial shooting took place in May around the Central Elementary School area in Longmont when a turkey vulture was brought to the Birds of Prey Foundation, a wildlife rescue service in Boulder. A second turkey vulture was shot between June 15 and June 16, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

“Roosting turkey vultures can be seen as unwelcome guests because of the mess they can make, but residents are not permitted to shoot or kill them to solve this problem,” said Wildlife Officer Joe Padia. “This most likely is a resident fed up with the destruction from vultures on their property leaving feces, bones and foul odors, and is using a pellet gun illegally to take care of their problem.”

Anyone who provides information that results in an arrest or citation will receive a monetary reward through Operation Game Thief. Individuals who shoot a turkey vulture could be fined upwards of $15,000.

Turkey vultures are currently protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The birds nest all across the state, often in caves located on remote cliffs during the months of May through August and can additionally be found in open areas of suburbs and in the countryside.

Those looking to call and report any information do not have to reveal their names nor do they have to testify in court.

Padia stated that residents should know and understand their local ordinances prior to attempting to utilize any sort of pyrotechnics as hazing devices.

“There are plenty of non-lethal means to haze them such as noise devices,” Padia said.

For more information regarding the illegal shooting of turkey vultures, including where to report information, call 303-291-7227.

