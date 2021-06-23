Cancel
Dallas, TX

Suspect arrested for shooting outside Dallas church that wounded pregnant woman

Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 6 days ago

Pixabay

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Dallas police in connection to the shooting incident in which a pregnant mom got hurt last month.

What are the details?

Zachery Leffall, 31, admitted he was involved in the shooting that took place on May 30. The incident occurred in Northeast Dallas, right outside Praise Embassy.

Victoria Omisore was nine months pregnant at the time. She got caught in the shooting that took place between a group of men. At that moment she was just leaving the church, as NBC 5 reported.

“It was really chaotic. People were yelling, screaming. It was really intense. She kept saying, 'Oh, my baby,'" the pastor’s wife said for the news outlet.

Omnisore was taken to hospital immediately for treatment. After she got there the woman had a safe delivery and got to hold her baby boy after an emergency C-section.

How did the police locate the suspect?

The arrest comes after the suspect was spotted by an off-duty Dallas police officer. The officer recognized the man from an arrest warrant. He immediately called the crews to the location and Lefall was taken into custody.

The man is facing charges for aggravated assault. His bail has been set at $150,000.

The incident shocked the entire Dallas community, particularly because it took place so close to a church, the setting where most people go to find solace, quiet and new energy. What’s more, safety is generally assumed about a church’s premises. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, as the Dallas shooting last month proved.

