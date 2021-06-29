Cancel
Severn, MD

21 Year Old Man Found in Possession of Loaded Gun on Meade Village Road in Severn

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDR9a_0adDz9ui00

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 21 year old man after allegedly learning he was in possession of loaded gun while in the Meade Village Road area in Severn.

According to department officials, at approximately 1:05 a.m., on June 23, 2021, officers were on patrol in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle when they observed a suspicious vehicle which was parked and occupied. Officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.


The investigation led to a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of a loaded .357 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver found inside the vehicle.


One of the vehicle occupants was arrested and charged and identified as:


Jarell Ronald Shorts
DOB: 02/08/00
1900 block of Homestead Street
Baltimore, Maryland

