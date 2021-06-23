5 Best Steak Restaurants in Delaware

Loija Nguyen / Unsplash

When customers walk through the restaurant's doors, they are met with an intoxicating aroma, a heady scent that generates a sense of excitement. Diners' minds immediately conjure up images of ice-cold martinis, raw oysters, crisp salads, and baked potatoes waiting to be scattered with chives and butter. The main event is a thick steak on a white porcelain plate spilling pink juices.

1. Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Wilmington, Delaware

The clubby wood paneling, the jazz trio in the lounge, and execs with expense accounts abound at this Concord Pike restaurant. While Sullivan's is undoubtedly a steakhouse, it also knows how to dress the star ingredient. The meal can be topped with sauce, butter, and toppings for an extra fee.

With a splash of bourbon-peppercorn sauce, you can spice up your New York strip, porterhouse, or rib-eye. The 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye is bathed in a decadent béarnaise flavorful with crabmeat. Then you can go nouveau with roasted red pepper and truffle butter on 18 ounces of bone-in Kansas City strip.

Location: 5525 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

Website: https://www.sullivanssteakhouse.com/wilmington/

Phone: (302) 479-7970

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 3pm–9pm, Fri-Sat 4pm–10pm,

Sun 4pm–9pm

2. 1776 Steakhouse, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

The menu at 1776 features everything diners expect from a steak house. Begin your meal with icy raw oysters on the half shell or shrimp cocktail. Now serve the lettuce salad or Caesar salad with Gorgonzola dressing. Whether it's the 22-ounce porterhouse steak or the slow-roasted prime rib served with house-made au jus, you can't go wrong. In addition to steaks, why not add some creamed spinach, sautéed mushrooms, or onion rings to the dish? Although 1776 has some traditional offerings, it is far from being a throwback. Also available are imported cheeses, lobster ravioli filled with shrimp and crab, and cedar-planked salmon.

Steaks account for about three times as much business at 1776 as fillet mignon. Many women gravitate towards the tender cut, but men often choose the New York strip steak. This firm, dry-aged cut is said to be more flavorful.

Location: 18585 Coastal Hwy #6, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Website: https://1776steakhouse.com/

Phone: (302) 645-9355

Store Hours: Sun-Wed 4:30pm-9pm, Thu-Sat 4:30pm-9:30pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. Redfire Grill & Steakhouse, Hockessin, Delaware

Even if they don't consume red meat, some diners go to steak-centric restaurants for the fish, particularly if their friends eat red meat. It is a reimagination of the 2010 Dome restaurant in Pike Creek. At least 10 non-beef offerings are also available, including seafood dishes, even though the menu is dominated by steak, which comes in up to 28-day aging.

Location: 400 Lantana Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707

Website: https://www.redfiregrill.net/

Phone: (302) 235-2600

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30am-9pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm

4. Bonz Restaurant & Lounge, Harrington, Delaware

Located within Harrington Raceway & Casino, Bonz embodies the so-called Vegas and Atlantic City fusion of steak and slots. It is only natural to want to splurge when you win. It is also a destination for people who rarely set foot in a casino. A large part of its popularity stems from its patio, a popular spot in the summer, and its cozy fireplace in the winter, which draws diners.

Location: 19952 US-13, Harrington, DE 19952

Website: https://casino.harringtonraceway.com/dining/bonz

Phone: (302) 398-5348

Store Hours: Wed-Thu-Sun 4pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm

5. Walter's Steakhouse, Wilmington, Delaware

Are steak dinners always so expensive? Diners at this Little Italy icon get a deal nearly every day. There are also iceberg wedges, 11-ounce strips, baked potatoes, and Key Lime pies for purists. The fish selection is always varied.

The restaurant also offers seasonal specials such as a free seafood bar item with an entrée or two steak sandwiches for $ 11 -complete with steak house fries. For more promotions, you can join the Frequent Diner Club at House of Beef.

Location: 02 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805

Website: walters-steakhouse.com

Phone: (302) 652-6780

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-11pm, Sun 4pm-10pm

A classic steak dinner has been part of our culinary heritage for decades. Business deals, as well as romance, have been fueled by this feast. There have been many health crazes and diet fads over the years, but steak has survived them all. Even the economic crisis has not stopped the demand for this luxury item. There you have it. Feel free to come to one of these places or, better yet, try them all.

if you like this article please let us know us in the comment section the best steak restaurant you find in Delaware.