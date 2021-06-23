3 Lesser-Known Places Every Bellingham Book Lover Must Visit in 2021

Unsplash

Bellingham was incorporated in 1903 as a result of the incorporation of Bellingham, Whatcom, Fairhaven, and Sehome into the city of Bellingham. Located on Bellingham Bay, which George Vancouver named in 1792 after Sir William Bellingham, the Royal Navy's Controller of Storekeeper Accounts during the Vancouver Expedition.

Bellingham is also the northernmost city in the contiguous United States, with a population of more than 50,000 inhabitants. It is a popular tourist destination due to its proximity to outdoor activities in the San Juan Islands and the North Cascades.

Village Books

Village Books sells fresh, old, and discount books, as well as ebooks through our website. For self-publishing writers, we also have print-on-demand and writing support groups. Per year, they hold over 300 author events in the bookstore or in the surrounding neighborhood.

Eclipse Bookstore

Maybe this is the place's renaissance... It's great for drowning out the outside world and being lost in books and books. Two stories of books from floor to ceiling! One level down, there are a lot of mass-market paperbacks. I believe the more common pieces will be difficult to locate... but you'll find a treasure of a book! The prices are really reasonable.

Henderson Books

Used books of high quality, as well as other products. Henderson Books , based in downtown Bellingham's cultural center, stocks over 300,000 used books. Our 6700-square-foot store is well-organized, with a large variety of books on most topics. Call or come in today and get the book you've been looking for.

In Conclusion

Excellent shop with a large collection of previously owned products. Books, postcards, pins, random trinkets, and so forth.

Books are piled from floor to ceiling and anywhere in between. Sections are fairly well labeled, but with the volume of content, it might be better to ask for help when looking for something specific.

