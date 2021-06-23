Houston Mayor raises reward in attempt to solve Elsa Mikeska's murder case

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the family of murder victim Elsa Mikeska, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious, and Houston Police Department Chief Finner in a press conference broadcasted on Youtube on June 21.

He announced additional reward money for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who killed the 62-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother.

In his statements, Mayor Turner said, "I have raised an additional $10,000 to add to the existing $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers. Someone knows something, and the money will serve as an incentive to bring peace and closure to this grieving family. All of us need to participate in the resolution of crime. We all have a role to play."

He then added, "It was a heinous crime, and we want to find the shooter and his accomplices and get them arrested, tried, and convicted."

In addition to delivering a total reward of up to $15,000 for solving Mikeska's case, Mayor Turner also announced that local businesses have generously donated another $25,000 to help identify suspects in the unsolved homicide cases identified by the HPD.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers might give rewards up to $15,000 for any information leading to the charge or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). They can also submit their tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or via the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Bear in mind that only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident began when the victim arrived at the Life Fit Gym in Fuqua at around 4.51 PM on June 17, 2021.

While walking towards the entrance, a white Chevrolet SUV pulled in and parked a few spots away. Two suspects got out of the SUV and called out to Mikeska, who ran towards the gym entrance. That was the moment when one of the suspects opened fire.

