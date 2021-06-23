Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Taxpayers about to bail out Los Angeles renters who passed up on bills during pandemic

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wtB4_0ad19Lbp00
Pixabay

The people who pay their rent and all other bills on time are about to have another cost added to their monthly expenses, in Los Angeles and all over California. They will be bailing out all other renters who could not pay or just didn’t do it while the COVID-19 pandemic was taking over, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

The strict lockdown measure for COVID-19 were implemented in the spring of 2020. People lost their jobs, many could not work, so paying bills had become a challenge.

To reduce the pressure from financial burdens eviction moratoriums were put in place which meant that tenants could stay in their rental homes or apartments even though they were not able to pay their rent on time. However, a bigger issue was triggered. What were landlords going to do to make ends meet?

California will be using billions of dollars to finance due rent payments in Los Angeles and everywhere else in the state, thereby providing the relief needed for tenants and landlords.

As reported by the Associated Press, “California has $5.2 billion to pay off people's rent, money from multiple aid packages approved by Congress. That appears to be more than enough to cover all of the unpaid rent in the state, according to Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Newsom on housing and homelessness.
But the state has been slow to distribute that money, and it's unlikely it can spend it all by June 30. A report from the California Department Housing and Community Development showed that of the $490 million in requests for rental assistance through May 31, just $32 million has been paid. That doesn't include the 12 cities and 10 counties that run their own rental assistance programs.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also plans to finance past-due utility bills, which would go up to at least $2 billion.

“Our most important priority is making sure the significant amount of federal rental assistance we have gets into the pockets of people who are entitled to it, and who need it. We need to increase the amount of money we're making available to individual renters and landlords,” Elliott said for KQED.

While the eviction moratorium is set to end on June 30, it seems very likely that California will extend it, as the Associated Press notes.

“An extension of the eviction ban seems likely to give California more time to spend all the money to cover unpaid rent,” the Associated Press added.

Community Policy
View All 77 Commentsarrow_down
Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Elliott
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Homelessness#Renters#The Associated Press#Kqed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Homeless
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WRAL News

Los Angeles passes measure limiting homeless encampments

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council passed a sweeping anti-camping measure Thursday that will severely limit widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city. The measure was billed as a compassionate approach to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the...
POTUSForbes

Biden Extends Eviction Ban Deadline As Billions In Rent Relief Are Stuck In Limbo

Renters struggling to afford housing due to Covid-related financial and health problems got some reprieve today. The Biden administration pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium deadline back one month to July 31 from the current June 30 deadline. The Biden administration acknowledged that the more...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox proposes plan on California homelessness

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox is revealing his plan to reduce homelessness as he launches a statewide bus tour Monday in Los Angeles. Unlike his last major media effort, this one won’t feature a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear; rather, Cox plans to bring along an 8-foot ball of garbage as he lays out how he would cut homelessness in half over the next decade.
California StateSanta Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Announces California To Pay Off All Past-Due Rent

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state’s intention to pay off all past-due rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in Santa Clarita. As the federal moratorium and other state and local rent protection programs are expected to expire at the end of this month, lawmakers in California are attempting to create legislation that would cover 100% of all past-due rent for eligible tenants.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Checks For Californians? New Direct Payments Could Arrive This July

An assemblyman believes the checks could be sent to Californians as early as this month. Undocumented immigrants may be eligible to receive the checks. Californians could get another round of direct payments this month after state lawmakers approved a $262.6 billion operating budget that includes provisions for more stimulus checks.
Raleigh, NCaveryjournal.com

State program offering rent, utility assistance open for applicants to those struggling to recover from pandemic

RALEIGH — The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is open for a second application period to assist very low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper and Chief Operating Officer of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) Laura Hogshead updated the public on the application process for the program on June 2.
Arcadia, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Opinion: Asians in Arcadia against homeless people? It’s complicated

On a recent visit, Peck Park was quiet and the water serene and undisturbed as runners and families made their way along the paved path around the lake. Off the road, tents stood under trees where unhoused people lived quietly by the water. The park’s stillness, though, belied the heated debate that broke out last month when the Arcadia City Council discussed plans to build tiny shelters for the homeless population in the city on a small parcel of land there.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuben Mourad

How To Prepare Your Dog For LA's July 4 Fireworks

Los Angeles’ July 4 holiday celebrations are expected to be more festive than ever this year, with local residents eager to make up for last year’s calendar. While LA County authorities have reminded the media of local fireworks laws; specifically, that it’s illegal to store, manufacture, sell, use, or handle all forms of fireworks without a valid permit, and have even introduced a fireworks buy back program across Los Angeles to curb illegal celebrations and potential hazards during the holiday weekend.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuben Mourad

Delta Variant Hits Los Angeles, But Should You Be Worried?

There are still 2.7 million LA county residents who have been eligible for vaccines for 2 months, yet to receive their first dose.Anthony Brown. Los Angeles health officials have now publicly recommended that individuals wear masks indoors in public places to prevent the transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, regardless of their vaccination status. It comes off the back of the CDC’s reporting that nationally, between May and June, the Delta variant has increased in prevalence from 3% to 20% of new infections. LA County Department of Public Health explained that “Fully vaccinated people appear to be well protected from infections with Delta variants, however people with only one vaccine dose of Pfizer or Moderna are not as well-protected. The smaller number of COVID-19 infections identified in people who are fully vaccinated have been mild illnesses.”