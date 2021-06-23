'Strawberry' supermoon visible in Ohio Thursday

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(OHIO) On Thursday, Ohioans will be able to witness the last supermoon of 2021 in the form of the "strawberry" moon, when the marigold-tinged orb will become visible to state residents starting at 9:30 p.m.

Continuing into 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Patch reported that Thursday's expectedly clear weather conditions would help improve visibility for nighttime viewers. Though the Old Farmer's Almanac states the moon will reach peak illumination at 2:30 p.m., it won't be visible then due to the presence of the sun.

According to Local 12, the strawberry moon is 2021's fourth supermoon, preceded by the more dramatically named full flower super blood moon on May 26, the full pink supermoon on April 26 and the worm moon on March 28.

"June’s full Moon—typically the last full Moon of spring or the first of summer—is traditionally called the Strawberry Moon," the Old Farmer's Almanac website explains. "This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered. The Haida term Berries Ripen Moon reflects this as well. As flowers bloom and early fruit ripens, June is a time of great abundance for many."

Per NPR, NASA states the first supermoon after the summer solstice is also a marginal supermoon, meaning it may not be as bright as some others. Some publications use various definitions of the term "supermoon."

"You can look for the dark parts and the light parts, and it is a particularly close full moon," American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty told the radio network. "You can see some of the structures — there are mountains on the moon, there are valleys on the moon. You can try and look for all that as it's rising."

According to FOX8, the strawberry moon is also referred to as the blooming moon and the green corn moon.