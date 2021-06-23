Join Cuyahoga SWCD Upcoming Events

Brian Yurasits/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — On June 28, Cuyahoga SWCD held a board meeting to plan a cleanup of the waterways.

This time, SWCD has the opportunity to help out in Euclid Creek, Tinker's Creek and Cahoon Creek, where the watersheds are in the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. The organization would like to invite you to participate in one (or all) of the cleanup operations below.

1. Euclid Creek

The Euclid Creek river day cleanup will be held on June 26 from 10.00 AM - 12.00 PM. Volunteers will help clean up trash in and around the stream at Euclid Creek Reservation.

The meet-up point will be at the Rear Quarry Picnic Area. The entrance is located north of E Green Road off of Euclid Creek. Parkway on the first drive to the right.

Dress for the weather by wearing long sleeves, pants, boots or closed-toe work shoes. It is recommended to bring water and work gloves. SWCD will provide trash bags and tools.

2. Tinker's Creek

The Tinker's Creek river day cleanup will be held on June 26 from 02.30 PM - 04.30 PM at Shaker Park Gardens, 4401 Northfield Road Warrensville.

SWCD and TCWP will provide trash bags, gloves, and water to refill your bottle.

Please wear shoes and clothes you don't mind getting wet, since we will work in a shallow creek.

3. Cahoon Creek

The Cahoon Creek waterways cleanup will be held on July 10 from 11.00 AM - 12.30 PM at Cahoon Park, Lake Road Bay Village.

Volunteers will gather at Cahoon Park to clean up the Cahoon Creek, cleaning the beach at the Bay Boat Club and below the walking trail. Meet up point will be at the top of the sledding hill.

Please wear clothes you don't mind getting wet. Tennis shoes or hiking boots are strongly recommended. No sandals or flip-flops are permitted.

All ages are welcome. However, parents should complete waivers for those volunteers under the age of 18 and provide adult supervision.

