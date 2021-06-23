Cancel
Houston, TX

Air Alliance Houston to host Sampling The Cities Data Review

Jason Martinez
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLmqL_0acl6Xty00
Air Alliance Houston/Facebook
HOUSTON, TX — Air Alliance Houston, together with the Sunnyside, OST - South Union and Fifth Ward Communities will be hosting Sampling The Cities Data Review on Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. The event will be held virtually through Zoom.

This virtual sample review is open to all and at no cost. However, if you want to support Air Alliance's work to lessen the public health impacts from air pollution and advance environmental justice, you can donate by visiting this link https://secure.airalliancehouston.org/a/donate.

Previously, Alliance Houston and the Fifth Ward Community held an event to sample the air at the StoryTime Bike Line! on Saturday, June 19, 2021. In this event Air Alliance Houston provided 15 Flow 2 air monitors which can detect Volatile Organic Compounds, a variety of gaseous chemicals where some of which may have short and long-term adverse health effects.

The StoryTime Bike Line! has a goal to increase awareness about air pollution issues and generate more localized data around air quality in Houston.

The event was attended by 86 participants. They heard directly from Fifth Ward residents at various stops throughout the 2 miles and 8-mile bike tours and they discussed the cancer cluster impacts near and on top of the creosote plume in their neighborhood.

Every community will receive a full "case study" later this fall. Air Alliance Houston will invite attendees and the public to hear about ongoing initiatives to get better the air in these majority-minority communities that face a higher amount of air quality issues.

"I'm looking forward to learning the results of Houston's air quality after these three neighborhood rides. McMac Cx," said Marissa Rose in the comment section of Alliance Houston's post about this event.

You can join this sampling review by filling out a short form that includes first name, last name, street address, zip code, email, and select what time you want to attend this zoom meeting at https://secure.airalliancehouston.org/a/aah-sampling-the-cities-july2021?fbclid=IwAR3kxOTlS4nr2znPMzQILXCSD2bVR2cfVaAYKCoDaPDTS3hh5TeXO2lOv4U.

For more detailed information about Air Alliance Houston, visit https://airalliancehouston.org/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

