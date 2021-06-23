Lone Star College-North Harris implements a new career-changing software in their Accounting department

Lagos Techie/Unsplash

HARRIS COUNTY, TX — The accounting department of Lone Star College-North Harris introduces new software to be used in their program. By this fall, students can choose to learn robotic process automation. Software utilized by the accounting firms' big four.

An assistant professor of accounting in LSC, Julie Duncan, stated that automation impacts 94% of accounting careers. And to adapt to this technology, she said that students need to learn and understand how the software works. It is most likely that future accountants will use the software frequently.

By fall, the accounting student of LSC-North Harris will learn how to use the software. The software is called robotic process automation and it is a software robot designed to automatically and efficiently complete various tasks on a computer.

The robotic process automation can read a website and process the information on it. This software can pluck out any information from a website and put it on a spreadsheet or documents. It can also send them through email.

This accounting software is a part of the AAS program of the LSC-North Harris accounting department. The subject is part of the Accounting 1392 class. And the accounting program of LSC-North Harris has a total credit of 60.

Anyone interested in being an accountant with LSC-North Harris may apply to the program before fall. There are currently 6 accounting program options at the college, ranging from accounting associate degree to professional accounting.

LSC-North Harris offers high-quality academic education at an affordable price. The college offers associate and bachelor's degrees, university transfer courses, and many certifications in various subjects.

