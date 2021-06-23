Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Lone Star College-North Harris implements a new career-changing software in their Accounting department

Posted by 
Jason Martinez
Jason Martinez
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khyih_0ackKK4D00
Lagos Techie/Unsplash

HARRIS COUNTY, TX — The accounting department of Lone Star College-North Harris introduces new software to be used in their program. By this fall, students can choose to learn robotic process automation. Software utilized by the accounting firms' big four.

An assistant professor of accounting in LSC, Julie Duncan, stated that automation impacts 94% of accounting careers. And to adapt to this technology, she said that students need to learn and understand how the software works. It is most likely that future accountants will use the software frequently.

By fall, the accounting student of LSC-North Harris will learn how to use the software. The software is called robotic process automation and it is a software robot designed to automatically and efficiently complete various tasks on a computer.

The robotic process automation can read a website and process the information on it. This software can pluck out any information from a website and put it on a spreadsheet or documents. It can also send them through email.

This accounting software is a part of the AAS program of the LSC-North Harris accounting department. The subject is part of the Accounting 1392 class. And the accounting program of LSC-North Harris has a total credit of 60.

Anyone interested in being an accountant with LSC-North Harris may apply to the program before fall. There are currently 6 accounting program options at the college, ranging from accounting associate degree to professional accounting.

LSC-North Harris offers high-quality academic education at an affordable price. The college offers associate and bachelor's degrees, university transfer courses, and many certifications in various subjects.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Jason Martinez

Jason Martinez

Houston, TX
91
Followers
94
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Education
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accounting Software#Spreadsheet Software#Accountants#Aas#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Computers
Related
Houston, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College-Houston North focuses on equity

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College-Houston North is focusing on equity as it enters its third year. “There are significant differences between equality and equity,” said Quentin Wright, Ed.D., LSC-Houston North president. “Equality is making sure all students have access to the same resources, services and processes. Equity is about identifying the circumstances that students come to the college with and helping them find ways to overcome any related barriers.”
Williamsport, PApct.edu

QuickBooks accounting software classes offered at Penn College

Learn to run your business better with QuickBooks accounting software classes, two levels of which will be offered this fall at Pennsylvania College of Technology. New users will be introduced to the features of QuickBooks accounting software. Course topics include company setup, working with lists, setting up inventory, selling your product, invoicing for services, processing payments, working with bank accounts, and entering and paying bills.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Acknowledging Michael McClendon, the school custodian who wins the Business Operation Customer Service Impact Award

Brands&People/UnsplashHOUSTON, TX — Michael McClendon was awarded the Business Operation Customer Service Impact Award for June 2021. The award was given for McClendon's dedication to working as a school custodian at High School Ahead Academy. He often serves as a mentor and role model for 200 students on campus; he listens to their joy and frustrations as well as offers kind works in return.
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Art of Accounting: Staff career management

I believe staff should have well-rounded experience for their first three or four years and then should look for an area to specialize in. Today, many staffers start out in a single area and that is where they remain. While this provides them with tremendous opportunities to acquire a strong depth of knowledge within that area, it doesn’t expose them to other services the firm performs and industries the firm has clients in. How things develop depends on the firm’s staff career management and the staff person’s proactivity toward their career.
Houston, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College awarded AAA rating by S&P Global Ratings

HOUSTON, TX -- S&P Global Ratings Service (formerly Standard & Poor’s) recently awarded Lone Star College a AAA rating for $185 million in General Obligation bonds. LSC has maintained a AAA rating for GO bonds and AA for its Revenue bonds since 2009. “The renewed AAA rating keeps us in...
Collegesaithority.com

Alert Logic And Lone Star College Launch Cybersecurity Scholarship Fund

New educational scholarships aim to increase skilled talent in cybersecurity as 3 million positions go unfilled worldwide. Alert Logic announced the creation of a new cybersecurity scholarship fund in partnership with Lone Star College. Based in Houston, Lone Star College is a community college that provides comprehensive educational opportunities and programs to enrich lives. In 2020, the college introduced two- and four-year degree programs in cybersecurity to encourage more students to seek careers in an industry where open jobs continue to outpace available workers.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Leading Accounts Receivables Automation Software, Chaser, Announces a New Integration With Freshbooks

New integration makes it easy and affordable for businesses to deeply personalise and automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes. LONDON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today released its integration with Freshbooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America with paying customers in 100+ countries. This new integration makes it easy and affordable for businesses to deeply personalise and automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes.