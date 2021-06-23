Cancel
Iowa State

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Iowa

Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 8 days ago

Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

Whatever your favorite Mexican dish is, whether it’s burritos, enchiladas, or tacos, if you happen to be in the state of Iowa, you’re bound to find what you are looking for. There are many Mexican restaurants to choose from that are spread across the state in small shops and festive atmospheres. But to get the freshest ingredients and most authentic tastes, it’s worth your time to check out these nine best Mexican Restaurants in Iowa.

Here are must-try Mexican restaurants in Iowa:

1. Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant, Davenport, Iowa

Steeped in family tradition, Azteca Mexican Restaurant in Davenport is often referred to as the best Mexican Restaurant in Iowa. While their long menu of Mexican favorites and more often helps retain this designation, there is more to this Mexican Restaurant that makes it stand above the rest. Whether it’s the inviting interior, the house-made margaritas, or just the festive atmosphere that surrounds this south-of-the-border eatery, it’s truly a dining experience when visiting Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant in Davenport. 

  • Location: 4811 #3 Walnut Cente N. Brady Street
  • Davenport, IA
  • Website: http://www.aztecamexicanrestaurants.com/
  • Phone: (563) 386-6689
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9:30pm / Sun 11am-9pm 

2. Abelardo’s Mexican Restaurant, Iowa

Not to be mistaken for fast food, Abelardo’s Mexican Restaurant in Des Moines (and several other locations in Iowa) serves food fresh and quick and can immediately satisfy your Mexican food appetite. Featuring a full menu of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and much more, Abelardo’s has already been cementing itself as a Des Moines staple for many years. With a 24-hour drive-thru open seven days a week, no matter the day, or time of day, you can enjoy this handcrafted Mexican fare that will surely get your taste buds excited for more.

  • Location: 2510 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines IA 50312 
  • Website: http://www.abelardosmexicanfood.com/
  • Phone: 515-243-3743
  • Store Hours: Fri-Sat 24Hrs / Sun-Thur 6-3 am

3. La Juanita, Sioux City, Iowa

Plastered all over the walls of La Juanita in Sioux City are the accolades and awards this hometown taqueria has garnished over the years. They’re not just decorations on the wall at La Juanita, their proof of something already realized after taking your first bite of Mexican fare found at this celebrated spot. Whether you go for tacos, enchiladas, burritos, or any number of the many Mexican entree options at La Juanita, you’ll be ready to give them another award to put on the wall. 

  • Location: 1316 Pierce St Sioux City, IA 51105
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/lajuanitasiouxcity
  • Phone: 712-279-0772
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 9-1am / Fri-Sat 9-2:30am / Sun 9-2am

4. El Jimador Mexican Grill, Denison, Iowa

While El Jimador Mexican Grill in Denison is happy to provide some carry-out, it’s highly recommended that you dine in at this festive Mexican Restaurant. Featuring a full menu of every Mexican food option you could ever want, plus many more, El Jimador Mexican Grill is happy to host the fiesta or fun night out. With strict attention to high-quality ingredients, plus a full bar, it’s a winning combination at El Jimador for a great meal and a good time while visiting this excellent Mexican Restaurant.

  • Location: 2506 4th Ave South, Denison, IA 51442
  • Website: https://eljimadormexicangrill.com/
  • Phone: 712-263-2579
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm / Sun 11am-9pm

5. La Michoacana, Waterloo, Iowa

With a small sign and a seemingly quiet storefront, La Michoacana could be one of those places you pass by every time you drive down the street. Still, La Michoacana is only modest about the authentic Mexican fare you can find inside. Tacos, enchiladas, or burritos, you name it, and you can find it on the menu at La Michoacana. In combination with the quick service and clean atmosphere, every bite of whatever you choose to order at La Michoacana’s will ensure you never pass by the store again without noticing this staple Waterloo eatery. 

  • Location: 1221 Franklin St., Waterloo, IA 50703
  • Website: http://places.singleplatform.com/la-michoacana-48/menu?ref=google
  • Phone: 319-236-9990
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 9 am-8pm

Please comment below if you know more Mexican restaurants in Iowa! 

