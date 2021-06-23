Cancel
Colorado State

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObY00_0acg7rK000
Quin Engle/Unsplash

Colorado's Mexican restaurants vary from surprisingly authentic to creative fusions. So whether you're looking for coastal flare, Tex-Mex, modern fusions, or completely accurate, there is a Mexican restaurant in the Centennial State offering something for your taste buds. 

From tacos to chimichangas to topnotch tequila, there is always a fiesta happening at these five best Mexican restaurants in Colorado:

1. Los Chingones, Denver, Colorado

Find three Los Chingones locations in the Mile High City. Los Chingones may not be the most authentic restaurant on this list. However, it serves up Mexican-inspired fare that is sure to please. The "tres pigs nachos" is a great choice, made with sriracha-lime aioli, bacon, chorizo, and of course, cheese and chips. For an even more unique dish, try the guacamole topped with rattlesnake chorizo or order the duck carnitas. For an exciting twist on Mexican food, Los Chingones is the spot to visit. 

  • Location: 2463 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
  • Website: https://www.loschingonesmexican.com/ 
  • Phone: 303-295-0686
  • Store Hours: Sun, Wed-Thurs 12–9 pm / Fri-Sat 12–10 pm

2. Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Denver, Colorado

Find traditional Mexican food right in Denver at Adelitas Cocina y Cantina. The food here has such rave reviews that you will think it came straight from Michoacán, Mexico. This restaurant is open as early as brunch and late enough for the night owls. One thing that makes Adelitas stand out among the rest is the homemade sauces, from chile Verde to mole. Don't visit without trying a margarita, which is the perfect companion to any of Adelita's entrees. 

  • Location: 1294 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
  • Website: https://www.adelitasco.com/
  • Phone: 303-778-1294
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11 am–10 pm

3. Salsa Brava, Colorado Springs, and Highlands Ranch, Colorado

For fresh and locally sourced food, visit Salsa Brava. This Mexican restaurant strives to serve up seasonal, Colorado-grown ingredients in every dish with four locations. There truly is an emphasis on fresh produce and meat here at Salsa Brava. The restaurant uses over 2,000 pounds of fresh tomatoes every single week. Try the coconut shrimp or the famous steak & avocado enchiladas. It's fresh. It's local. Great service. It's fun. That's Salsa Brava, and it's at the heart of our commitment to you, our guests, and our friends. Salsa Brava was established by the Price family in 2002 with a dedication to excellence and focus on community, which is why our menu and team continue to be voted Best Mexican Restaurant in Colorado Springs year after year. 

  • Location: 5925 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923
  • Website: https://www.salsabravacolorado.com/
  • Phone: 719.591.6177
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

4. Efrain's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, Boulder, Colorado

Head to Efrain's for authentic Mexican food prepared like fare from the Mexican state of Chihuahua. For the last 30 years, Efrain has served the Boulder community with great Mexican food such as chimichangas, fajitas, and menudo. The Pink Cadillac margarita is something that you should try while you're feasting at Efrain's. 

  • Location: 630 63rd St # 10, Boulder, CO 80301
  • Website: http://www.efrainsrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 303-440-4045
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm / Mon 3–8pm 

5. La Loma, A Mexican Kitchen, Denver, Colorado

For fans of Tex-Mex, La Loma is the spot for you. The dishes are full of Southwest flavor, especially ones made with green chile. However, one of the best things about La Loma is the fresh tortillas made in-house. In addition, the mesquite-grilled section of this restaurant's menu boasts grilled entrees from chicken, shrimp, and steak. The margaritas are even made with loving care since they are created with fresh fruits and juices.

  • Location: 1801 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202
  • Website: http://lalomamexican.com/
  • Phone: 303-433-8300
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Which one is your favorite among the list above? Let us know in the comment section below!

