3 Movies that were filmed in Bedford

sebastiaan stam/Unsplash

Bedford is a small yet beautiful city with amazing landmarks and a city which also gives away a nice and dense suburban feel.

Bedford, a small city with an estimated population around 50,000. The city possesses one of the biggest parks in the state of Texas named Old Boys Ranch park. Texas Health Resources, Carter BloodCare, State National Companies and Walmart Supercenter are some of the major employers of Bedford which contribute mainly to the city's economy.

Bedford is not only known for its dense suburban feel but also for being a great location for several movies. A few out of the list are mentioned below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Perfect Profile (1989)

A romantic comedy written by Mike O'Dell and directed by Jim C. Harris.

Brad Johnson, a manager who has reached the top in the pathway of success and owns a multimillion dollar company as well. He has a strange belief in his computer's forcasts as he strongly believes that the secret behind his success is his computer. He also owns a basketball team and as he wants his team to be the best team, he decides to get the help of his lucky computer's forecast in order to create the best basketball team ever. He makes a perfect profile and after searching for hours the computer selects a player named Teri Williams. Brad gets very excited and eagers to meet the new player but unfortunately, he gets to know that Teri is a female basketball player. Do you think Brad will go ahead and create the team with this girl?

Filming location;

Bedford, Texas, USA

Borland (2006)

A drama written and directed by Quam Odunsi.

The movie revolves around how the families with different socioeconomic conditions handle the sudden changes of their city, Borland's economy.

Robert Stakes and Felicia Stakes, parents of two young boys and this middle-income family owns a printing shop which they had to close due to the economic crisis in the city. Other than the economy, this family struggles with more issues as Felicia is in love with another man named James and she is unhappy with her husband, the younger so named Nathan has an illness where he can't go outside in the sunlight while the elder son, Jacob is ready to leave college and enter university. Jacob handles his family issues as he has two close people in his life.

Rebecca and Evan Collins, an economically stable family being owners of a cleaning business and that is not affected by the economic crisis in the city. But unfortunately, a series of tragic events occur in both of these families. What do you think happens to them at the end?

Filming locations

Fort Worth Texas USA

Bedford, Texas, USA

Neil Lives His Dream (2012)

A comedy written and directed by Daniel Hayden and Amanda Wilgus.

Fenton Hansen, a man who has been working in a boring office gets an exciting offer where he can join a lip sync band. Even though lip-syncing is completely strange and something he has never done before, Neil is looking forward to be working with the lip sync band. This movie follows the funny changes of Neil's life with the new career and how he handles them. This is a hilarious movie for comedy lovers.

Filming location:

Bedford, Texas, USA

Never Goin' Back (2018), Worth the Fall (2007), Kung Fu Girls Club (2007), Rumble 88 (2010) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Which one is your favorite? Do you know any other movie? Please let us know…

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bedford,_Texas

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0098079/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1089640/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2376446/?ref_=adv_li_tt

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.