Desoto, TX

3 Movies that were filmed in DeSoto

 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyPDr_0acfgZmH00
Gemma Evans/Unsplash

DeSoto is a beautiful city which gives away a dense suburban vibe and also this is a city filled with natural resources.

The city is home to an estimated population of 52,988 and also this is one of the oldest communities in North Texas. DeSoto's main employers which has a major contribution for its economy includes DeSoto Independent School District and Dallas College. And the city also co owns the DeSoto Heliport which is operated by SKY helicopters, together with the Texas Department of Transportation and the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation.

This beautiful suburban city has been a great location for many movies. A few out of the list are mentioned below,

Steps of Faith (2014)

A comedy drama written and directed by M. Legend Brown. This family movies has won five awards including the Best Faith Based Feature Film Award at tbe Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival in 2015

Faith Houston, an accountant who is recently appointed to work in a Hippotherapy farm and to help children. She believes that God has made her to work in the current place. Faith has become a joke for her family members as she is not doing well with children and animals and despite her name they mock her saying that she doesn't have faith on God. Finally Faith decides to fo what her heart decides as she doesn't want to please anyone. What do you think she will decide?

Filming locations

Sulphur Springs, Texas, USA

DeSoto, Texas, USA (Faith Houston's Family House)

A Heart That Forgives (2016)

A drama written by T.K. Henderson, Ken Jenkins and directed by M. Legend Brown.

The movie has won the Best Feature Film Award at the Great Lakes Christian Film Festival in 2018.

Malcolm and Silk, are two brothers who are not biological as they were adopted by their foster father who is a Pastor. As the two brothers grow up they become completely different from one another by their lofe choice where Malcolm is planning to be a Pastor jn a small church in the suburbs while Silk is is going to be the complete opposite by choosing a dark path filled with crimes and sins.

If you are into faith based movies, this is a must watch for you.

Filming locations

Dallas, Texas, USA

DeSoto, Texas, USA

Be Still (2006)

A historical documentary on real-life events written and directed by David Paul Kirkpatrick, Amy Reinhold, and Judge Reinhold.

This documentary includes a series of interviews with many famous people including ministers and authors participate as interviewees and this movie shows the importance of praying and reveals why praying should be a part of everyday life and how peaceful someone can be when they are faithful to God. This also shows the importance of silent reflective prayers as that is considered as one of the most powerful prayers where you can be very honest and truthful towards God. This documentary also teaches how a contemporary prayer can be used by anyone at any time.

If you are a religious and faith-based movie fan, this documentary sure is a must-watch.

Filming locations

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA

DeSoto, Texas, USA

Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss (1988), Fatherless America: Breaking the Cycle Part I (2016), Rickey L Colbert Jr's Where the Truth Lies (2018), Parker Meadows H.O.A are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Have you seen any of them? Do you know any more movies that were filmed here? Do let us know...

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeSoto,_Texas

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3683148/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5893032/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0483565/?ref_=adv_li_tt

