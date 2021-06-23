Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Local Culture: Tucson Museum of Art

Posted by 
The Savvy Reeder
The Savvy Reeder
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nnBy_0aceoi3d00
Canva Images Pro

With the temperatures soaring many of us are seeking relief by staying indoors. After the past year of staying home, we all might be starting to go a little stir crazy. Luckily, Tucson has a wealth of art museums to visit, all equipped with air conditioning! If you haven't considered Tucson an art destination, think again. Recently I paid a visit to our local Museum of Art. Read on to find out why you should head down to this historic spot. Stay out of the heat and soak up some culture!

TMA connects art to life through meaningful and engaging experiences that inspire discovery, spark creativity and promote cultural understanding. - Tucson Museum of Art Vision

What began as an art association in 1924, has grown to encompass a historic block of Tucson as the Tucson Museum of Art. It is comprised of five historic properties which house a rotation of exhibits. The many exhibits feature Latin American pieces, historical art from the American West, and many modern and contemporary installations as well.

As some COVID precautions are still in place, you must buy tickets to reserve a two or three hour time block. The museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday. Adults can get tickets for $12, while senior citizens and college students enjoy discounted rates. Children under 12 are free. If you head to the museum on the second Sunday of each month from 2 pm to 5 pm, admission is free!

Historical Location

Beyond the historical and cultural significance of the art housed inside of the museum, the physical buildings themselves are pieces of Tucson's history. It includes five homes from Tucson's past that hold keys to the history of our town. The historic block is comprised of the Corbett Home, La Casa Cordova, The Fish House, The Romero Home, and the Stevens-Duffield home. Each of these buildings was built in and around the 1860's and housed persons and families of significance for the Southwest and Tucson.

Current Exhibits

There is always something new to check out at the TMA. Currently, there are a number of exciting exhibits to see. The Indigenous Arts collection showcases the arts and cultures of the indigenous people of the area, namely the O’odham and Yoeme, and other tribes from the Western states.

In addition to the artwork of the native people of the Southwest, there is a collection of over 4000 pieces of Latin American folk art. Pieces highlighted in this collection come from a vast array of cultures and countries, including some gorgeous pieces from Peru showcasing the highland lifestyle. They feature historical and contemporary pieces in this collection.

In July of 2020, the museum opened the Art of the Ancient Americas exhibit. This shows historical pieces teaching us over 3,000 years of history in the art and culture of the native inhabitants of the Southwest and Latin America. I personally found this exhibit to be very compelling and awe-inspiring.

Something for everyone

Whether you're in your golden years or just looking for somewhere to take the kids, the Tucson Museum of Art has something for everyone. The museum offers a Summer Art Camp and afterschool programs to help cultivate a love of art in the youth in your life.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Savvy Reeder

The Savvy Reeder

Tucson, AZ
291
Followers
82
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Arizona-based lifestyle writer covering events, destinations, and more for the modern life.

 http://www.instagram.com/thesavvyreeder
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Local Museum#Tma#Museum Of Art Vision#The Tucson Museum Of Art#Latin American#Covid#The Corbett Home#The Fish House#The Romero Home#Indigenous Arts#Yoeme#Western#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Just Want Fireworks? Look Towards Oro Valley

As the state of Arizona is opening back up, more towns and cities are gearing up for the holiday weekend. One of the cities planning a great event is Oro Valley. Think of this show as a great option if you're wanting to see some incredible fireworks without having to deal with crowds.
Marana, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Marana Fireworks Are Back For 2021

Things are slowly but surely getting back to normal. After a year of shutdowns, canceled events, and perpetual lockdown, it's finally time to start celebrating holidays with our neighbors and community. The town of Marana is happy to bring back its Star-Spangled Spectacular to celebrate Independence Day.
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Bloom Watch Is On At Tohono Chul Park

The Sonoran Desert is a gorgeous, diverse landscape. As many outsiders move into the base of the Santa Catalina mountains, the Tohono Chul Park and Gardens offer visitors a look at the natural flora and fauna of the area. What began as a series of land plots, began to come together in the late 1960s to create the park. They installed pathways and a book store as the site began to take on local significance.
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Celebrate Independence Day Without the Fire Risk

The 4th of July is next weekend and many of us are looking forward to having an extra day off from work to celebrate. When Independence Day rolls around we often want to light up sparklers, shoot off bright fireworks, and throw some ground spinners in for good measure. With the unprecedented drought occurring throughout the Western United States, this year may not be the best time to start lighting things on fire. Instead of running the risk of creating a wildfire (and making the entire state of Arizona give you major side-eye), here are some other great alternative events and ideas for Pima County residents to do to celebrate safely.
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Celebrating Father's Day In and Around Tucson

Father's Day is Sunday, June 20th! Hopefully, that isn't news to you, but if it is, never fear! I have put together a list of great activities happening around Tucson and gift ideas for the big man in your life. Whether he's into going out for food, or staying in and reading in the recliner, there's something for every Dad in your life.
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Tucson Juneteenth Events for 2021

Come out and take part in the Emancipation Day festival this weekend! There's no better time to come out and celebrate freedom for all on Saturday. There are a few events taking place around Tucson showcasing African American art, culture, and more.
Pima County, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Beat The Heat at The City Pool

Whew! It's been a toasty few days and it's certainly not going to let up anytime soon. While the rest of the nation seems to be heading outdoors for the summer, we Arizonians are sheltering in place. Instead of being cooped up from the heat, slap on some sunscreen and hit one of the great local pools. From splash pads to lap pools, Pima county has some great options for you and your whole family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy