Local Culture: Tucson Museum of Art

Canva Images Pro

With the temperatures soaring many of us are seeking relief by staying indoors. After the past year of staying home, we all might be starting to go a little stir crazy. Luckily, Tucson has a wealth of art museums to visit, all equipped with air conditioning! If you haven't considered Tucson an art destination, think again. Recently I paid a visit to our local Museum of Art. Read on to find out why you should head down to this historic spot. Stay out of the heat and soak up some culture!

TMA connects art to life through meaningful and engaging experiences that inspire discovery, spark creativity and promote cultural understanding. - Tucson Museum of Art Vision

What began as an art association in 1924, has grown to encompass a historic block of Tucson as the Tucson Museum of Art. It is comprised of five historic properties which house a rotation of exhibits. The many exhibits feature Latin American pieces, historical art from the American West, and many modern and contemporary installations as well.

As some COVID precautions are still in place, you must buy tickets to reserve a two or three hour time block. The museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday. Adults can get tickets for $12, while senior citizens and college students enjoy discounted rates. Children under 12 are free. If you head to the museum on the second Sunday of each month from 2 pm to 5 pm, admission is free!

Historical Location

Beyond the historical and cultural significance of the art housed inside of the museum, the physical buildings themselves are pieces of Tucson's history. It includes five homes from Tucson's past that hold keys to the history of our town. The historic block is comprised of the Corbett Home, La Casa Cordova, The Fish House, The Romero Home, and the Stevens-Duffield home. Each of these buildings was built in and around the 1860's and housed persons and families of significance for the Southwest and Tucson.

Current Exhibits

There is always something new to check out at the TMA. Currently, there are a number of exciting exhibits to see. The Indigenous Arts collection showcases the arts and cultures of the indigenous people of the area, namely the O’odham and Yoeme, and other tribes from the Western states.

In addition to the artwork of the native people of the Southwest, there is a collection of over 4000 pieces of Latin American folk art. Pieces highlighted in this collection come from a vast array of cultures and countries, including some gorgeous pieces from Peru showcasing the highland lifestyle. They feature historical and contemporary pieces in this collection.

In July of 2020, the museum opened the Art of the Ancient Americas exhibit. This shows historical pieces teaching us over 3,000 years of history in the art and culture of the native inhabitants of the Southwest and Latin America. I personally found this exhibit to be very compelling and awe-inspiring.

Something for everyone

Whether you're in your golden years or just looking for somewhere to take the kids, the Tucson Museum of Art has something for everyone. The museum offers a Summer Art Camp and afterschool programs to help cultivate a love of art in the youth in your life.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.