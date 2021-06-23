Recent Storms Leave Aisles Bare at the O'Fallon Walmart

Customers panic after noticing the Walmart on Hwy K is out of cheese.

An empty cheese aisle awaits shoppers at the O'Fallon Walmart Missy Crystal

"What on earth?! There's no cheese left!"

Nearly every lactose-loving customer had a similar reaction after seeing the empty cheese aisle at the O'Fallon Walmart today. After watching several shoppers panic over the lack of shredded and sliced cheese, I spoke with an employee about the shortage.

The Walmart employee explained that the weekend's severe storms resulted in an empty cheese aisle. She said she didn't know the specifics but was under the impression heavy storms had resulted in temporary electric outages. Ice cream and other frozen treats were also damaged during the storm, forcing shoppers to settle for nonperishable goods such as candy bars or cookies.

Walmart receives multiple deliveries throughout the week at its O'Fallon location, so shoppers' beloved dairy products may return soon. However, Walmart customers may still notice a temporary cheese shortage, as the upcoming truck order may have been placed prior to the storm. Some frozen desserts are still available, but be careful - there were Wet Floor signs in the aisle earlier, as many freezers leaked fluid on the floor.

Currently, the Walmart on Highway K has no shredded cheese, Kraft singles, or refrigerated tortillas on the barren shelves, which are found in the aisle sandwiched between yogurt and cookies. However, you can find sliced and shredded vegan cheese in the produce aisle. Walmart's deli also has numerous options for cheese lovers, including Swiss, Havarti, and cheddar cheese.

Near the deli, shoppers can also find cheese on the shelves by the bakery. Feta, goat cheese, Mozzarella logs, and assorted cheese trays are available in this area. Customers can also choose from a variety of dairy-based dips, including queso dip and spinach artichoke dip.

If you don't mind eating processed cheese, check out the pasta aisle for Velveeta and nonrefrigerated Parmesan cheese. Cream cheese is still available in the refrigerated section near the butter.

The O'Fallon Walmart is located at 1307 State Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO, 63366. You can reach an associate at this location by calling (636) 980-3700 during business hours.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.