Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Botanical Garden Excels in Conservation Effort in this 21st Century

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msTdm_0acXSiM200
bk_advtravlr/Pixabay

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Missouri Botanical Garden has been leading science conservation effort ever since the 18th century.

With scientists from 35 countries of the six continent, the garden is one of the largest three conservation projects other than the New York Botanical Garden and Royal Botanical Garden, Kew (Outside London). It only had three (3) PhD in 1971, now it hosts nearly 50. It also has the assistance of nearly 45 technical support, 2000 graduate students, in effort to conduct research of the plants in the world.

There are 400.000 number of plant species estimated in this world. Plants produce flood, clothing, shelter and other human essentials. However, the world is faced with cases such as hunger. Cooperating with local institutions and international organization, the garden conducts research on the world’s rich biodiversity as well as spreading awareness on the importance of plants. The garden staffs also utilize internet to inform the society of its collection, that now have over 2,3 million pages of documented plants.

In countries where the botanists work, they cooperate with indigenous people and local scientists to strengthen regional botanical research and train new botanists. Their scientist work in North America, Mesoamerica, South America, Africa and Asia & The Pacific.

The Garden announced a new Vice President of Facility and Construction in February 2021. It also hosted Butterfly Gardens, as well as other horticultural programs.

The garden has a display with a different theme each month, such as Japanese garden in July 2020. The garden also hosts several research center such as Center for Biodiversity Informatics, Center for Conservation and Sustainable Development, Center for Plant Conservation, etc.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Steve Chao

Steve Chao

St Louis County, MO
10
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ports, news and neighborhood gossip

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Center, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Botanical Garden#Facility And Construction#Japanese#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Science
Related
Janesville, WIJanesville Gazette

Finding serenity in nature at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville

JANESVILLE—Michael Jesiolowski, along with a dedicated staff and team of volunteers, is on a mission to promote sustainability and bring vibrant blooms to life at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Jesiolowski, who serves as the gardens’ director of horticulture, said his team is finally catching up and getting back to normal after...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Southern Virginia Botanical Garden gets $1K grant

Keep Virginia Beautiful awards its annual 30 in 30 Green Grants each day during June. Southern Virginia Botanical Garden in Halifax County will receive a grant award of $1,000 for its Community Beautification project. The Southern Virginia Botanical Garden provides a range of services to the community. The gardens, which...
LifestyleNBC Los Angeles

South Coast Botanic Garden Is Home to Hidden Gnomes

Admission is the same as entry to the garden; craft beer, cocktails, and charcuterie will be for sale during specific hours. Have you ever strolled by an elf or fairy door in your neighborhood, a small and whimsically decorated entryway that's often affixed to the lower part of a fence or placed near the base of a tree?
Stillwater, OKstillwaterliving.com

Discover butterflies and blooms at the Botanic Garden

Flowers, sunshine, and butterflies! Meet up with the Stillwater Public Library for a “Butterfly Walk” Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. This free, family-friendly event is in partnership with the Payne County Audubon Society (PCAS) and takes place at the OSU Botanic Gardens. Participants will learn about the many varieties of butterflies in Oklahoma and other essential pollinators.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Houston Botanic Garden

Direct from sold-out runs in London and Chicago, Lightscape is coming to the Houston Botanic Garden in November 2021 for the holiday season. Set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile trail winding through the Garden, this world-renowned light show features spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound. The enchanting Lightscape illuminations – including installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists – are sure to elicit wonder and joy as they […]
Marathon County, WIWSAW

Monk Botanical Garden gets new addition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sara’s Storybook Garden is coming to Monk Botanical Garden in honor of Sara Quirt-Sann. The garden will be a place for kids to come and explore their imagination. Sara Quirt-Sann was shot and killed in March 2017. The attorney is remembered for her work protecting and...
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor reopens to public

ANN ARBOR – After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens has reopened to the general public. To maintain capacity limits, U-M is offering scheduled visits to both the conservatory and the display gardens Tuesday-Thursday and on Sundays. Reservations are free but must...
Houston, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Houston Botanic Garden Set to Dazzle This Holiday Season With Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape

HOUSTON, TX -- Direct from sold-out runs in London and Chicago, Lightscape is coming to the Houston Botanic Garden in November 2021 for the holiday season. Set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile trail winding through the Garden, this world-renowned light show features spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.
Corpus Christi, TXmikeshawkia.com

See What’s Blooming At The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

The Corpus Christi Botanical Society was formed in 1983 and has blossomed into one of the most popular attractions in south Texas. For years, people have gone to enjoy the simplicity and beauty of nature. If you haven’t had a chance to explore the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, now is the time. Take a look to learn more about the gardens!
Huntington, NYspottedbylocals.com

10 of the Nicest Urban Botanical Gardens Worldwide

We love cities! But nature is just as important. If you are looking for a green escape during your stay, a botanical garden is always a good idea. Not only are they a great escape from the busy city, but they also offer a good learning experience, as local fauna and flora often have a great impact on the local culture! We have selected our 10 favorite urban botanical gardens out of the many our locals spotted…
San Francisco, CABayInsider

Coyote frequents Golden Gate Park's Botanical Garden, approaches toddlers

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Animal Care and Control are warning visitors to Golden Gate Park to not feed a coyote that frequents the area around the Botanical Garden. The coyote has approached at least two small children. And that's where the trouble lies; it is still a wild animal, even though it seems to have lost its fear of humans, and the concern here is that someone may get hurt.