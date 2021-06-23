Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Adopt a cat from Humane Society of Missouri and enjoy the promo

Posted by 
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUYWl_0acWxVw700
Jari Hytönen/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) announces that adoption is being promoted. Adoption fees for adult cats (9 months and older) are eliminated until the end of June, and kitten (8 months and younger) adoption prices are lowered to $75. Adopt a Shelter Cat Month is an ideal time to find your match if you want to add a feline to your home.

The Humane Society of Missouri presents some entertaining facts about cat ownership to people considering adoption:

  • Cats are easily entertained, whether they're poised on a windowsill watching the world go by, or searching for a new box to fit into. Not only are these rambunctious pets entertaining to play with, but they're also entertaining to watch.
  • Many cats, like dogs, like human contact. Cats communicate via smell glands all over their bodies in addition to purring. One way cats leave their mark—a show of affection—is by rubbing their head on their person's cheek.
  • Cats can be easily trained to use litter boxes, but pet parents must ensure that they are kept clean. The home will smell better and your cat will be healthier if you clean and maintain the litter box on a regular basis.
  • Veterinarians frequently advise cats' claws to be left alone. Declawing a cat can cause bodily difficulties and make it less likely for them to use the litter box. Scratching helps cats get rid of dead husks from their claws, establish their territory and stretch their muscles.

Cats are quick learners who enjoy climbing, sneaking, and pouncing. It's no surprise that YouTube is brimming with humorous cat videos! Their personalities are unique, and their actions can both surprise and amuse.

The Humane Society of Missouri has been dedicated to giving a second opportunity since 1870. All animals in need, large and little, who have been abused, neglected or abandoned, can find a secure and caring home with them. Through their rescue and investigation activities, spay/neuter programs and instructional workshops, their objective is to break the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation.

Through adoption and shelter pet behavior programs, as well as providing world-class veterinary care, HSMO is dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships between people and animals. Your help is much appreciated by the animals.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Steve Chao

