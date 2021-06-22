Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

22-year-old man killed, 6 others injured after Juneteenth shooting in Oakland

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ael1J_0abO402Y00
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area/ YouTube screenshot

The Juneteenth celebration that took place in Oakland on Saturday along Oakland's Lake Merritt left many people shocked and scared. In the shooting that started during the event a 22-year-old man passed away and another six people were injured, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

According to the police, approximately 5,000 people had gathered at the lake when the attack started. It was about 6:22 p.m., on the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Before that there was joy and peace all around, with several members of the community happily dancing in the streets and selling wares all along the lake.

Six of the injured people, including a vendor, were taken immediately to a hospital nearby for treatment. They are all expected to make a full recovery.

The six victims were five men with ages between 16 to 27 and a 21-year-old woman.

Right after the shooting occurred, the Oakland police officers spotted two men running from the scene. They were both taken into custody.

Due to the size of the crowd, more sideshow enforcement officers had been assigned to the location just before the attack took place. That was why they had sufficient numbers to be able to catch and arrest the two suspects.

“Investigators are still looking to see if those individuals are connected to the shooting. And it may end that the investigation reveals that they were not,” Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said for Fox News during the weekend.

The authorities revealed that there were about 10,000 people around Lake Merritt Saturday celebrating Juneteenth.

“Our investigators believe this is not directly connected to Juneteenth,” Watson added.

Several eyewitnesses made social media posts about the attack, indicating that a group of people had been arguing just moments before it all happened.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf offered her thoughts to the victims’ families and friends, calling this a “senseless act.”

Many vendors had to go and leave their wares behind because of the shooting. When they returned on Sunday several discovered that their cash boxes had been stolen and there was garbage thrown all over the lake.

“We were enjoying everything, and the shooting occurred right in front of us. Why would you do it with a crowd of people? This is a festival, its' Juneteenth. Why would you do it in a crowd?” beekeeper Tommie Wheeler stated for the outlet.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department have put up a $40,000 offer for any information leading to arrests in this case.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Juneteenth#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

87-year-old woman killed in east Oak Cliff

An 87-year-old woman was found dead by Dallas police officers on Tuesday evening. The victim was killed in east Oak Cliff, according to the detectives investigating the case. An investigation has been set in motion after 87-year-old Anita Daniels Thompson was found dead on July 6, as The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

U.S. 75 shut down after fatal pedestrian crash in Anna

The southbound lanes for highway 75 in Anna had to be closed off after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. The authorities have stated that the pedestrian was hit at about 3:20 p.m. The crash was with a vehicle travelling southbound, just north of FM 455, according to NBC DFW.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

Man hit and killed while crossing Arlington street

A man was just walking across an Arlington street when he suddenly got struck by a sport utility vehicle. The shocking incident took place on Friday, as the police reported. The pedestrian was hit early in the morning. The incident took place at about 5:15 a.m. A westbound SUV hit the man in the 3500 block of East Division Street, according to The Star Telegram.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

Man killed in Fort Worth after car drops down 30-foot ditch off freeway

A 59-year-old man lost his life in Fort Worth on Sunday after his vehicle went down a 30-foot ravine, as The Star Telegram reports. The Fort Worth police units were called to intervene in a major accident that took place on northbound 501 Martin Luther King Freeway (U.S. 287). The crews arrived on the scene at about 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, as the news outlet points out.

Comments / 2

Community Policy