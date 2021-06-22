22-year-old man killed, 6 others injured after Juneteenth shooting in Oakland

KPIX CBS SF Bay Area/ YouTube screenshot

The Juneteenth celebration that took place in Oakland on Saturday along Oakland's Lake Merritt left many people shocked and scared. In the shooting that started during the event a 22-year-old man passed away and another six people were injured, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

According to the police, approximately 5,000 people had gathered at the lake when the attack started. It was about 6:22 p.m., on the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Before that there was joy and peace all around, with several members of the community happily dancing in the streets and selling wares all along the lake.

Six of the injured people, including a vendor, were taken immediately to a hospital nearby for treatment. They are all expected to make a full recovery.

The six victims were five men with ages between 16 to 27 and a 21-year-old woman.

Right after the shooting occurred, the Oakland police officers spotted two men running from the scene. They were both taken into custody.

Due to the size of the crowd, more sideshow enforcement officers had been assigned to the location just before the attack took place. That was why they had sufficient numbers to be able to catch and arrest the two suspects.

“Investigators are still looking to see if those individuals are connected to the shooting. And it may end that the investigation reveals that they were not,” Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said for Fox News during the weekend.

The authorities revealed that there were about 10,000 people around Lake Merritt Saturday celebrating Juneteenth.

“Our investigators believe this is not directly connected to Juneteenth,” Watson added.

Several eyewitnesses made social media posts about the attack, indicating that a group of people had been arguing just moments before it all happened.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf offered her thoughts to the victims’ families and friends, calling this a “senseless act.”

Many vendors had to go and leave their wares behind because of the shooting. When they returned on Sunday several discovered that their cash boxes had been stolen and there was garbage thrown all over the lake.

“We were enjoying everything, and the shooting occurred right in front of us. Why would you do it with a crowd of people? This is a festival, its' Juneteenth. Why would you do it in a crowd?” beekeeper Tommie Wheeler stated for the outlet.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department have put up a $40,000 offer for any information leading to arrests in this case.