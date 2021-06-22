Cancel
San Jose, CA

My Favorite Pizza Spots in San Jose

Californiacalories
 18 days ago

I think it is entirely possible to survey 100 people and ask them if they like pizza only to learn that all 100 of them enthusiastically answered “Heck yeah!” Everyone from the fussiest kids to the fanciest of adults enjoys a quality slice of pie, and the San Jose area is lucky enough to have some great options. Many people think of they have to travel to try those foldable New York slices or a Chicago-style thick crust, but the San Jose area has brought those influences right to the bay area. If you are looking for one of the best slices around, then keep reading to learn about the three top pizza spots in San Jose.

A Slice of New York

With a couple of locations to serve the area, A Slice of New York does a great job of bringing the flavors and textures of an NYC slice to California. You can order a personal pizza or a large 18” to share. They even offer a double baked Sicilian crust. My favorite is the Rockefeller Center. It features generous helpings of pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs and salami. How can you not love a pizza that's full of delicious cheese and amazing meats? If you are looking for a deal, come for lunch and order their two-slice combo which includes a free drink. If you have not filled up by the time you finish your slice, treat yourself to the cannoli because after a heavy meal of carbs, what's one more sweet treat?

What I recommend: Their NYC style pizzas all tastes really simliar to New York

Location: 3443 Stevens Creek Blvd San Jose, CA 95117

Pizza Antica

Fans of thin crust certainly need to make a trip to Pizza Antica. They make an amazing pizza thanks to their use of local ingredients. When I visit, I order their margherita pizza with fresh basil and tomato slices. The local basil is a perfect accompaniment to their crispy crust. This is one of their most popular pizzas and if you check out the picture, you'll understand why. It's tasty but also looks delicious! They even sell frozen pizzas for guests to take home and enjoy. If you are looking for an experience that is authentically Italian, then save room for the affogato. This is a serving of their sweet vanilla gelato with a side of espresso.

What I recommend: Margherita pizza all the way

Location: 334 Santana Row Ste 1065 San Jose, CA 95128

Blue Line Pizza

Though there is nothing wrong with good old pepperoni and cheese, Blue Line Pizza offers some far more unique options. When I visit, I order a pie made with wild mushroom and white truffle oil. The mushrooms are perfectly sauteed along side garlic and then topped with freshly grated parmesan. Their other offerings include a chicken pesto pizza, their white pie topped with feta, and their free bird which features chicken, bacon, arugula, and spinach. And though you will certainly get your fill here, try to save room for an order of their caramel apple bread pudding.

What I recommend: Get any pizza but ask their to add white truffle oil

Location: 415 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008

Most people can agree that it really is pretty tough to mess up pizza. The above spots offer not only the traditional fare that most of us know and love, but they also have great desserts and savory appetizers. If a trip to Italy, Chicago, or New York does not happen to be in your future, then trying one of these spots for pizza may just be the next best thing.

