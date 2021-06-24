Cancel
New York Mets | Jacob deGrom amazing catch

 5 days ago

Jacob deGrom catches a line drive hit right back at him by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the 3rd inning

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom’s chances of staying in New York get intriguing hint from Steve Cohen

The New York Mets are blessed to have Jacob deGrom, who’s been nothing but sensational for them — especially in the 2021 MLB season. But is his insane overall performance on the mound this season a guarantee that he’ll have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2022 season? For the Mets’ big boss, Steve Cohen, it’s a conversation that can be had at a later time. per Anthony DiComo of the MLB .com.
MLBPosted by
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore shoulder

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom left his start Wednesday night due to right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings against the visiting Chicago Cubs. In the third, deGrom appeared to be stretching his shoulder, and as the Mets batted in the bottom half, reliever Sean Reid-Foley began warming up quickly. Reid-Foley replaced deGrom in the fourth.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom in line to start despite injury scare

Jacob deGrom’s last start had a little bit of everything — brilliance on the mound, production at the plate and an injury scare. The Mets wouldn’t mind a repeat of Friday night minus the last aspect of that previous outing. DeGrom, the dominating right-hander who has set an MLB record...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's early exit

Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets' bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom favored to win NL MVP at multiple sportsbooks

Jacob deGrom, Jacob, New York Mets, National League, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Francisco Lindor, Taijuan Walker, Marcus Stroman, Major League Baseball, Chicago Cubs. If you’re not a baseball fan, I’ll just tell you this: a 0.56 ERA through 10 starts is absolutely fantastic. Actually, it’s the lowest...
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Jacob deGrom Left Searching for Answers After Latest Injury

Jacob deGrom is stuck searching for answers. After exiting his start on Friday with right flexor tendinitis, the Mets' ace was off to another historical performance in his latest outing on Wednesday, retiring all nine Cubs' hitters he faced, while striking out eight of them. But unfortunately, he was unable...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mets Announce Update On Jacob deGrom After Leaving With Injury

Earlier today, reports emerged that New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom got a positive update from a doctor checking his injured shoulder. But after the team opted for a second opinion, there’s a new update on the former Cy Young winner. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mets manager...
MLBNewsday

Mets ace Jacob deGrom's velocity is incredible, but it takes a toll again

Many consider Jacob deGrom to be the perfect machine for demolishing hitters. Long, lean, with a near-flawless delivery, deGrom is creating unprecedented spikes in velocity more frequently than anyone in history could imagine, never mind replicate every five days. His body is basically a 6-4, 180-pound slingshot. "That’s exactly right,"...
MLBESPN

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to start vs. Atlanta Braves on Monday

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been cleared to start the opener of New York's doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves after dealing with right shoulder soreness, and infielder Jeff McNeil has also been activated from the injured list. DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Exits after three innings

DeGrom (undisclosed) was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after three innings with right shoulder soreness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Sean Reid-Foley entered the game in relief. DeGrom looked his usual, dominant self, requiring 51 pitches to strike out eight hitters in three perfect frames. He also added an RBI single. It's certainly concerning that he's dealing with an injury independent of the elbow issue that shortened his previous start. More details about deGrom's condition and when he will pitch again should become available after the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom already throwing again

The New York Mets have had several scares when it has come to Jacob deGrom over the past month. From his brief stint on the Injured List due to discomfort on his right side, a lat issue, and a problem with his finger, the Mets’ ace has been suddenly fragile. That continued on Wednesday when he was removed after three innings due to shoulder soreness.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Heading in for MRI

DeGrom is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his sore right shoulder Thursday, but he said after exiting his start in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Cubs that he's "confident that this is nothing [serious]," Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. In what's becoming a recurring theme, the two-time Cy Young...
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets get good news on Jacob deGrom, who played catch on Thursday

Mets ace Jacob deGromreceived good initial news after his right shoulder was examined, but was sent for a second opinion, SNY’s Andy Martino reported. Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Mets manager Luis Rojas said two doctors reviewed the MRI of deGrom’s shoulder, which came back clean. “Normal,” Rojas said. “No concerns.”
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets would be crazy not to put Jacob deGrom on injured list

Not only is Jacob deGrom one of the best pitchers of the last quarter-century, he’s also one of the most low-maintenance for someone of his considerable talents. In the last week, however, the Mets’ ace has suddenly created one of the most confounding series of events I’ve ever seen. And there’s no reason — zero — for that series to go any further.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominant again Monday

DeGrom (7-2) picked up the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, striking out two while allowing one hit and two walks across five scoreless innings. Prior to Sunday, it wasn't even known if deGrom would be able to start Monday after he exited his outing last Wednesday with shoulder soreness. The ace right-hander was indeed able to toe the rubber for the first half of the twin bill and was magnificent once again. He was limited to just 70 pitches (44) strikes, but he said the short outing was simply because the club "didn't want to overdo it" after last week's scare, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. DeGrom has remarkably not allowed a run in his last five starts, over which he's punched out 43 while allowing a total of seven hits and three walks. He'll look to stay on a roll when he takes the ball this weekend against the Phillies, where he should have the leeway to pitch deeper into the ballgame.