Chicago, IL

Can You Find The Secret Entrance To This Upscale Chicago Bar?

Chicago Food King
Chicago Food King
 8 days ago

I love unique bars and restaurants and this one does not disappoint. The entrance is completely covered by a mural that is constantly being changed. If you can find your way inside, the doors open to an “Eyes Wide Shut” experience like no other. Are you intrigued yet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQNbL_0aaUl6lv00
The secret door to The Violet HourPhoto by Yelp.

The Violet Hour is a bar that gives you quite the experience for all of your five senses. The entrance to the bar is covered by an ever-changing mural that you must find located off Damen Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fE3tJ_0aaUl6lv00
The secret door to The Violet Hour ever-changing.Photo by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuNmA_0aaUl6lv00
The secret door to The Violet Hour ever-changing.Photo by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtO8H_0aaUl6lv00
The secret door to The Violet Hour ever-changing.Photo by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsap8_0aaUl6lv00
The secret door to The Violet Hour ever-changing.Photo by Yelp.

Once inside, the beautiful and mysterious feel of the bar is breathtaking. Large leatherback chairs sit as a backdrop to the curtain-covered rooms. Large crystal chandeliers dimly light your way as you walk to the white marble bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEFwn_0aaUl6lv00
Gorgeous bar areaPhoto by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130wWC_0aaUl6lv00
Curtain-covered entrances separate rooms.Photo by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcGuZ_0aaUl6lv00
Inside main roomPhoto by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qyrdt_0aaUl6lv00
InsidePhoto by Yelp.

You cannot help but feel romantic in this bar from the decor to the drinks. The drinks are on another level and are all handmade to order. My personal favorite drink is called the “Asta Collins”. It consists of vodka, grapefruit Campari, and lime. They also offer small plates for bar food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MEYz_0aaUl6lv00
Delicious drinksPhoto by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9fZ5_0aaUl6lv00
Bar foodPhoto by Yelp.

The Violet Hour does have some rules that you, must follow upon entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHh62_0aaUl6lv00
Rules of The Violet HourPhoto by Yelp.

The location of The Violet Hour is off of Damen Ave. The front part of The Violet Hour that I find to be the most intriguing is the hand-painted mural.

The Violet Hour does have some drawbacks. I do not like how they do not offer reservations. I also do not like that they do not allow add ons to your party once seated.

I do love this place and how it looks visually. I also enjoy their drinks. I will definitely return. I give it a rating of 7 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

