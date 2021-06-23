Can You Find The Secret Entrance To This Upscale Chicago Bar?

I love unique bars and restaurants and this one does not disappoint. The entrance is completely covered by a mural that is constantly being changed. If you can find your way inside, the doors open to an “Eyes Wide Shut” experience like no other. Are you intrigued yet?

The secret door to The Violet Hour Photo by Yelp.

The Violet Hour is a bar that gives you quite the experience for all of your five senses. The entrance to the bar is covered by an ever-changing mural that you must find located off Damen Ave.

Once inside, the beautiful and mysterious feel of the bar is breathtaking. Large leatherback chairs sit as a backdrop to the curtain-covered rooms. Large crystal chandeliers dimly light your way as you walk to the white marble bar.

Gorgeous bar area Photo by Yelp.

Curtain-covered entrances separate rooms. Photo by Yelp.

Inside main room Photo by Yelp.

Inside Photo by Yelp.

You cannot help but feel romantic in this bar from the decor to the drinks. The drinks are on another level and are all handmade to order. My personal favorite drink is called the “Asta Collins”. It consists of vodka, grapefruit Campari, and lime. They also offer small plates for bar food.

Delicious drinks Photo by Yelp.

Bar food Photo by Yelp.

The Violet Hour does have some rules that you, must follow upon entry.

Rules of The Violet Hour Photo by Yelp.

The location of The Violet Hour is off of Damen Ave. The front part of The Violet Hour that I find to be the most intriguing is the hand-painted mural.

The Violet Hour does have some drawbacks. I do not like how they do not offer reservations. I also do not like that they do not allow add ons to your party once seated.

I do love this place and how it looks visually. I also enjoy their drinks. I will definitely return. I give it a rating of 7 out of 10.

