NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

Posted by 
 5 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

Los Angeles
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Rally Past Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 4 Thriller to Even Series

The second-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks is now a best-of-three battle. Atlanta evened the series at 2-2 with a 103-100 victory in Monday's Game 4 at State Farm Arena. Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela led the way for the Hawks, who ensured there will be a Game 6 in Atlanta with the comeback win.
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Erase 26-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 5

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 9.5 Assists vs. 76ers. Just when you thought the...
NBAboxden.com

Trae Young is better than Luka

Lou will was the dude in the 4th that willed them back. Also this was a ben simmons choke job at the free throw line. Nah son Trae was doing in his thing in the clutch, Lou will got them n*ggas going early in the fourth against them role players.
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Hawks Edge Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 7; Will Face Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.
Posted by
Audacy

Michael Wilbon: 'Trae Young is a revelation'

NBA on ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the Hawks-Sixers series, and what does Michael think about Trae Young and what he’s been able to do in the playoffs thus far. Wilbon talked about how Trae Young has changed some perceptions on him in the...