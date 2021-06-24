Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.