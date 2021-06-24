Philadelphia 76ers | 3-pointer by Trae Young

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
When Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young took off his warmup prior to Game 4 on Monday night, he revealed a little surprise -- his right shoulder had elastic therapeutic tape on it. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters he wasn't aware of any injury to his star player prior to tipoff....
The second-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks is now a best-of-three battle. Atlanta evened the series at 2-2 with a 103-100 victory in Monday's Game 4 at State Farm Arena. Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela led the way for the Hawks, who ensured there will be a Game 6 in Atlanta with the comeback win.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young downplayed his shoulder injury following a 103-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. "It's just sore. I don't know. I don't know how to really explain it to you," Young told reporters after the game. The 2019-20 All-Star also said he hadn't told head...
The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers provided fans with an exciting playoff game on Monday night as the lower-seeded team picked up the 103-100 win they needed to even the series at 2-2. After getting off to a slow start, Hawks All-Star Trae Young finished the win with a...
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks returned to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday with a 2-2 split through the first four games. As the series moves forward, the games get much more important and in this one, the Sixers understood the assignment. Well, they did at first.
The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.
Lou will was the dude in the 4th that willed them back. Also this was a ben simmons choke job at the free throw line. Nah son Trae was doing in his thing in the clutch, Lou will got them n*ggas going early in the fourth against them role players.
The Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference finals in spite of Trae Young's worst shooting performance of the playoffs. Atlanta defeated the 76ers 103-96 in a grind of a Game 7 that saw Young shoot just 5 for 23 from the field. Young's 21.7 shooting percentage was his lowest of the postseason and his fourth-lowest of the season.
As everyone expected entering the postseason, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are moving on to compete in the Eastern Conference finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. OK, so no one really anticipated this, and for good reason. The Philadelphia 76ers were the top seed in the East...
Halfway into the fourth quarter of the biggest game of his life, Trae Young was living a basketball nightmare. After becoming the breakout star of the postseason, silencing Madison Square Garden and Knicks before working over the 76ers through the first six games of the conference semifinals, he was 2 for 19 from the field with four turnovers in Game 7.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.
But the Atlanta Hawks got the job done on Sunday, disposing of the Philadelphia 76ers, 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the win, the Hawks secured their second straight series upset to earn an unlikely berth in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. They...
NBA on ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the Hawks-Sixers series, and what does Michael think about Trae Young and what he’s been able to do in the playoffs thus far. Wilbon talked about how Trae Young has changed some perceptions on him in the...