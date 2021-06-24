Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Lance Lynn's eight punch outs

 5 days ago

Lance Lynn was strong against the Rays, tossing six innings while striking out eight batters in his start against the Rays

Person
Lance Lynn
#Striking Out#The Rays#Batters
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Facing Astros, White Sox turn to Lance Lynn to avoid 3-game skid

The Chicago White Sox will look to avoid just their second three-game losing streak of the season when they face the host Houston Astros on Saturday night after dropping the first two contests of a four-game series between two of baseball's best teams. "It's pretty close as you can get...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel out of White Sox's lineup Friday night

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Brian Goodwin will move to center field in place of Engel and hit second. Jake Lamb will start in right and hit sixth. numberFire’s models project Goodwin...
MLBHastings Tribune

White Sox lose 3rd in a row to Astros, who jump on Lance Lynn for 6 runs in 4 innings en route to a 7-3 win

HOUSTON — Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn had his shortest outing of the season Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros in front of 35,210 at Minute Maid Park. Lynn allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in four innings. The right-hander hadn’t given up more than three runs in a start this season. The Astros used a four-run third inning Saturday to distance themselves and hand the Sox their third straight loss.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox-Astros: Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers Jr. Match Up

HOUSTON — Dallas Keuchel might not get a "World's Greatest Dad" T-shirt this Father's Day. But he's getting something special. He gets to pitch against his "son." Keuchel's Houston homecoming happens Sunday, when he'll pitch against the team he spent seven years playing for, the team he won a Cy Young Award and a World Series ring with. And he'll pitch against former teammate Lance McCullers Jr., who he has a relationship with that's so special to him he's equated Sunday's matchup to a father-son reunion.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Astros 7, White Sox 3: Houston beats up Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox are straight-up not having a good time in Houston this weekend. Lance Lynn had his worst start of the season, giving up six runs in just four innings of work, the White Sox offense continues to sputter, and Robel Garcia’s three-run double in the third inning broke the game wide open as the Houston Astros cruised to a 7-3 victory.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in no-decision

Rodon allowed one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings in Friday's loss to Houston. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision. Rodon cruised through four perfect innings to start the game before running into trouble in the fifth. He loaded the bases and walked in a run but managed to escape the jam before allowing any more damage. He's given up one or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, lowering his season ERA to 1.83 through 73.2 innings. Rodon is lined up to face Seattle at home next week.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Out with hamstring again

Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday. Engel strained the same hamstring back in spring training and didn't get to make his season debut until early June. He hit .241/.313/.552 with three homers in 10 games before being shut down again. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible to be activated on the last day of June, but it's not yet clear whether that's a possibility. Luis Gonzalez was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBFox News

White Sox's Carlos Rodon snipes at MLB over alleged hypocrisy with suspension threat

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was among those who appeared to be upset over Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances when pitching. MLB said Tuesday it would ban pitchers for 10 games if they are found to have been doctoring baseballs. Pitchers will be subjected to random checks and will be responsible even if their position-player teammates are found to have a foreign substance on them.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Buy or Sell – Eduardo Rodriguez’s Misfortune & Lance Lynn’s Consistency

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. One of my favorite pieces about fantasy baseball involves the ability to analyze so much data. Sometimes, there is so much data, we’re drowning in it. In past weeks, I looked at a hitter and pitcher, but this week, we’re diving into two pitchers. One that is pitching well and another that is struggling a bit in 2021. You can find the other buy or sell pieces up on FantraxHQ.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jace Fry: Activated and optioned

Fry (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Fry has been out all year following offseason back surgery. He's looked good in 12 rehab appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 13 innings, but he'll remain in the minors for now while awaiting his next chance at the big-league level.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolls ankle in loss

Moncada rolled his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Mariners but was able to remain in the game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Moncada suffered his injury when he had to duck out of the way to avoid getting hit by a pitch Friday, but he was examined by a trainer and cleared to stay in the game. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in the 9-3 loss. The 26-year-old is receiving treatment following Friday's matchup, and he'll be examined again Saturday morning to determine his status.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Shifts to first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners. Grandal caught the final the final six innings of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll move to first base after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in the nightcap.