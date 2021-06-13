Cancel
Nixa, MO

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Nixa

Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
(NIXA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Nixa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Nixa / fox4kc.com

Armadillos giving Ozarks residents lawn care headaches

NIXA, Mo. — Armadillos have been spotted in Nixa and other areas around the Ozarks. The nine-banded armadillo primarily eats insects and their larvae as well as earthworms, spiders, and other invertebrates according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Digging and burrowing for food can lead to conflicts with property owners. Read more

Comments
avatar

Are Armadillos native to Missouri. I first start seeing them about 25 years ago. before then it was Texas or Florida

1 like 4 replies

avatar

i grew up seeing armadillos all the time in northwest Oklahoma. they will make a mess of your yard.

Missouri / missouriindependent.com

Missouri tourist hotspots also heating up COVID counts as new variant spreads

Southwest Missouri’s most popular tourist areas are the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Delta variant that is responsible for making India second to the United States in coronavirus cases. All eight counties along a heavily traveled route from Branson to the Lake of the Ozarks are among... Read more

Comments
avatar

you are wrong to consider that all the people not getting vaccinated for covid are Republicans, evangelicals, or uninsured, most people are wanting more information on the vaccines and are not getting that info, they say don't take the vaccine if you are allergic to it, well the problem is no one knows what is in it , so how does someone if they are allergic to it. if someone is allergic to sulfa, sulfate, etc, are they going to want to take something with sulfa, sulfate in it ? NO, AND No one wants to be tracked by the government, and so if they fill out the form after the shot they will be tracked. the above statements are my opinion only.

15 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

Alright folks, .001% may die, let's shut it down again. 15 months to slow the spread?

5 likes 1 dislike 9 replies

Missouri / fox23.com

Someone keeps abandoning chihuahuas around southwest Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. — At least 50 chihuahuas have been found abandoned throughout southwest Missouri and parts of Arkansas, prompting animal control officials to try and find whoever is dumping the dogs. Since Sunday, animal control officers have found chihuahuas in Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale, KOZL reported. Some were... Read more

Comments
avatar

Cause I personally know for a fact that Missouri is a racists state and Arkansas is also cause I’ve been stopped there driving through there

2 replies

avatar

my chihuahua is my best friend so loyal and loving and isn't a yapper at all! he is a wonderful dog! I wonder where or when they will be adoptable? I'd live to have one more..

2 likes

Branson / fox4kc.com

Branson Police open investigation into 50 abandoned chihuahuas

BRANSON, Mo. – Taney County Animal Control is currently housing 34 chihuahuas that have been found in and around the county. Some of the abandoned chihuahuas are also being held at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, but the shelter believes ten more are still on the loose. Chihuahuas... Read more

Comments
avatar

i would like ro adapt a female for my 5 year ild daughter for emotional support she has epilepsy please help me adopt

1 like

Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
6
Followers
19
Post
378
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
