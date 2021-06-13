Trending lifestyle headlines in Bowling Green

Cancel
Bowling Green Digest
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bowling Green, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Bowling Green / wnky.com

Bowling Green residents cheer the end of mask mandate

Bowling Green residents cheer the end of mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – June 11th marks the first day in Kentucky that the COVID-19 mask mandate will be lifted in many months. In Bowling Green, the feelings about the lifted mandate appeared to be strongly positive. Around the square in Bowling Green, people shared their opinions when asked what... Read more

Comments
avatar

I will not be supporting businesses that continue or try to require them. game is over

2 likes

avatar

for my safety and my family I will still wear one at all times. in or outside the and even as I sleep

1 like

Bowling Green / wbko.com

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Bowling Green in July. On June 29 at 7 a.m., the horses will be at Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road. The event is free and anyone is welcome. The horses will be there until the Fourth of July around 7 p.m. Read more

Bowling Green / wbko.com

The Tipsy Filly Bar brings mobile bartending service to Bowling Green

The Tipsy Filly Bar brings mobile bartending service to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pandemic has introduced us to many new things from making things virtual to new businesses. Now Bowling Green has a new mobile bartending service, The Tipsy Filly. Dennis and Cathy Garrison are the husband and wife behind the venture. Cathy says the idea came... Read more

Bowling Green / wnky.com

KOA Holiday holds grand reopening, kicks off summer camping

KOA Holiday holds grand reopening, kicks off summer camping

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Located off of Three Springs Road, the Bowling Green Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has officially reopened under new ownership. They also are officially kicking off the summer campground season. CEO Christian Kranz says that ever since it was Memorial Day, they have been packed every weekend, with over 100 camp sites rented out. Read more

ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

