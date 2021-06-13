Trending lifestyle headlines in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bowling Green, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Bowling Green residents cheer the end of mask mandate BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – June 11th marks the first day in Kentucky that the COVID-19 mask mandate will be lifted in many months. In Bowling Green, the feelings about the lifted mandate appeared to be strongly positive. Around the square in Bowling Green, people shared their opinions when asked what... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Bowling Green in July. On June 29 at 7 a.m., the horses will be at Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road. The event is free and anyone is welcome. The horses will be there until the Fourth of July around 7 p.m. Read more

TRENDING NOW

The Tipsy Filly Bar brings mobile bartending service to Bowling Green BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pandemic has introduced us to many new things from making things virtual to new businesses. Now Bowling Green has a new mobile bartending service, The Tipsy Filly. Dennis and Cathy Garrison are the husband and wife behind the venture. Cathy says the idea came... Read more

LATEST NEWS