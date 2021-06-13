Cancel
San Diego, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 7 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

California / kesq.com

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State officials are awarding $50,000 prizes today to another 15 vaccinated residents as part of a financial incentive program to encourage inoculations against COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in. San Diego with one of last week's winners to help announce the new lucky residents. Watch the... Read more

where's the money coming from. oh the taxpayers the essential employees you know the ones that were promised hazard pay but received nothing

I think it's a little unfair they should have everybody in that pool of people not just people that were convinced to get a shot to help the population. It's like unfair that should be everybody that got a shot not just people that wanted to get $50000 everybody shave a chance regardless.

San Diego / facebook.com

Have you tried our delicious pizza made with love 💚yet? Order now with the link: https://direct.chownow.com/order/10455/locations/40256 We only use fresh, organic and selected ingredients. And no matter your diet restriction, we got you covered 🙌 Read more

San Diego County / nbcsandiego.com

The next "Vax for the Win" incentive drawing will be held on Tuesday, when 10 vaccinated Californians will be selected to receive $1.5 million. Winners will either receive a phone call from a "State of CA CDPH" caller ID, text message, email address or be visited in person by the California Department of Public Health's district staff. Read more

The guy is nuts. God help us.!!!!!! How about fix all the pot holes in the roads. California has terrible roads.

He’s been complaining about how much the recall is costing, maybe he should put this money towards that instead of bribing citizens to get the vaccine.

San Diego / timesofsandiego.com

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office issued a warning Thursday regarding advertisements popping up on social media websites offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, the purveyors of which could face criminal prosecution. The DA’s Office said those producing and/or selling phony vaccination cards could face both federal and state criminal... Read more

When we got our first shot back in March we were told the covid vaccine cards were worth a mint on the black market. That’s why I don’t carry my card around with me.

