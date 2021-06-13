What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in San Diego
Watch: CA vaccine lottery drawing for $50K cash prizes; one RivCo winner pulled
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State officials are awarding $50,000 prizes today to another 15 vaccinated residents as part of a financial incentive program to encourage inoculations against COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in. San Diego with one of last week's winners to help announce the new lucky residents. Watch the... Read more
where's the money coming from. oh the taxpayers the essential employees you know the ones that were promised hazard pay but received nothing
I think it's a little unfair they should have everybody in that pool of people not just people that were convinced to get a shot to help the population. It's like unfair that should be everybody that got a shot not just people that wanted to get $50000 everybody shave a chance regardless.
Another San Diegan Selected for $50K Cash Incentive, Newsom Announces From Vista
The next "Vax for the Win" incentive drawing will be held on Tuesday, when 10 vaccinated Californians will be selected to receive $1.5 million. Winners will either receive a phone call from a "State of CA CDPH" caller ID, text message, email address or be visited in person by the California Department of Public Health's district staff. Read more
The guy is nuts. God help us.!!!!!! How about fix all the pot holes in the roads. California has terrible roads.
He’s been complaining about how much the recall is costing, maybe he should put this money towards that instead of bribing citizens to get the vaccine.
Fake COVID Vaccination Cards Being Offered; San Diego DA Cautions Users
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office issued a warning Thursday regarding advertisements popping up on social media websites offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, the purveyors of which could face criminal prosecution. The DA’s Office said those producing and/or selling phony vaccination cards could face both federal and state criminal... Read more
When we got our first shot back in March we were told the covid vaccine cards were worth a mint on the black market. That’s why I don’t carry my card around with me.