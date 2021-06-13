Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zion, IL

A Fun Surprise Awaits at the Emerald Pools in Zion National Park

Posted by 
Rene Cizio
Rene Cizio
 7 days ago

I hiked the Kayenta Trail to the Emerald Pools in Zion National Park and had a delightful surprise.

The trail is listed on the park map as a 1.5-hour hike on an unpaved path with moderate drop-offs and a 150-foot elevation gain. It says it’s connected to the Emerald Pools. Of the Emerald Pools themselves, little is said and that’s where the surprise comes in.

Of the Emerald Pools, all that is said is that there are lower, middle and upper pool trails. That is all the National Park Service deemed fit to tell. But this is their way – insanely understated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmK6w_0aTC6oxZ00
Rene Cizio

Since the weather had been 100+ degrees for weeks and dry as a bone, any mention of “pool” sounded good to me, so off I went.

Running along the Virgin River, the trail was lightly trafficked on the day I went in the late afternoon and had scenic views. Alongside the river are massive canyon walls.

About one mile along the trail, it becomes more cliff-life and the mossy signs of the nearby pool start to appear. Along with the moss, there was an unexpected noise. At first, I thought it must have been another hiker playing a sound on a device. At first, I thought it sounded like an animal in distress, braying from somewhere within the canyon.

As I hiked, the noise would stop for a minute and I was sure it was another hiker playing a sound, but then after a few minutes, it would start up again. It must be an animal, I thought, but why was it so persistent. Was it hurt?

Finally, I reached the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdAl3_0aTC6oxZ00
Canyon wallRene Cizio

Three pools in the canyon create a unique oasis in this desert environment and provide year-round habitat for aquatic green algae, which is what the “Emerald Pools” are named. There is a distinct green cast to them.

The rock ledge above the pools seems to hang above the head. From it, mosses and grasses add bright green color to the rock face.

The softer rock layers have eroded, leaving a 100-foot drop and a waterfall that cascades into the lower pool. When I was there during a drought in mid-June, the waterfall is minor but still spectacular in this otherwise dry landscape. Though they say in spring, snowmelt causes a much more spectacular waterfall.

I looked around for a wounded animal but saw nothing. Likewise, nobody was playing a sound on their phone, yet the bleating noise continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MWPd_0aTC6oxZ00
Zion National Park Lower Emerald PoolRene Cizio

I stopped a few hikers coming from another direction.

“What’s that noise?” I asked.

They all laughed.

“We wondered the same thing,” a woman answered. “It’s frogs.”

What I learned was that Canyon Tree Frogs are common in the Emerald Pools. It sounds, in hindsight, exactly like a bleating sheep and it is loud.

The shape of the canyon overhangs from the cliff face, making the sound of the frog’s echo and the noise much louder than it would be in another space.

I stood for a while with my binoculars at the lower pool, trying to spot a frog, but they blend very well and I couldn’t spot one.

What I didn’t know when I started on the Kayenta trail was that you could also get to the same spot from the much more accessible, paved “Grotto Trail.” The Grotto Trail would be a perfect trail and excellent hike to the Lower Emerald Pool for children, who will delight in the surprise.

Also, if you enter the pool area from the Grotto Trail, there is a sign that tells you about the frogs, so you aren’t left wondering for a long time, but you’ll also miss out on the suspense of the mysterious canyon noise.

Find Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah

Rene Cizio

Rene Cizio

Chicago, IL
934
Followers
133
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Solo road tripping through the USA in my van. Seeking adventure, culture, and self-improvement. Follow on TW & IG @renecizio

 https://middlejourney.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zion, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zion Park#Zion National Park#The Emerald Pools#The National Park Service#The Lower Emerald Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Virgin, UTPosted by
Rene Cizio

Hike or Bike this Awesome Trail with Views of Zion in the Background

This is an awesome trail near Zion National Park. It shares many of the same beautiful geology and picturesque views, but without traffic or congestion. The J.E.M. Trail is a moderate 13.7 mile out and back trail located in Virgin, Utah. It’s a relatively flat trail that’s popular for mountain bikes, but it’s sparsely used and there’s enough room for everyone. If you’re hiking, just be sure to watch for a biker as they come by faster than you might expect and there are some sharp turns in the few miles along the cliff edge.
Arizona StatePosted by
Rene Cizio

Sunday Drive: Monument Valley in Utah and Arizona

When I took the scenic route along US 191 from Moab down into Arizona, I had no idea of the surreal, almost magical drive that awaited me. I’ve been to Zion, Bryce, Arches, Canyonlands, the Grand Canyon and many other places in the area considered among the most beautiful, but none compared to the simple majesty of Monument Valley.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Rene Cizio

O'Keefe Museum Delights as One Part of O'Keefe Country

The extent of what I knew about O’Keefe hung above the stairs of the Modern Wing at the Chicago Art Institute. “Sky Above Clouds IV” is a massive cloudscape. It's eight feet high and twenty-four feet wide. She created it as a part of her airline passenger series. Scenes she saw from the window of airplanes.
Taos, NMPosted by
Rene Cizio

What's Rumbling in Taos? Bikers

If you're wondering where all of the rumblings in and around Taos are coming from it's the bikers. Red River is hosting their 39th Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally May 27 - May 31 and there are motorcycles everywhere.