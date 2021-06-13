Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pacifica

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 7 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Life in Pacifica has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 updates: Gov. Newsom expected to clarify reopening guidelines

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to clarify the state's guidelines for reopening as California prepares to lift most restrictions next week. Read more

California / youtube.com

#StreetTourSF: Daly City skyline Dr to Pacifica view of pacific ocean California

My #StreetTourSF cycling rides and #BayTrail rides. I show you the streets the way they are and the unexpected things I may run into on my adventures. The good, the bad and the ugly (raw and unedited). See my profile for links to my Bay Trail map and StreetTour map. streettoursf@gmail.com Read more

Pacifica / youtube.com

#StreetTourSF: Ride to Fort Point Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California

My #StreetTourSF cycling rides and #BayTrail rides. I show you the streets the way they are and the unexpected things I may run into on my adventures. I give every street equal opportunity, the good, the bad and the ugly (raw and unedited). See my profile for links to my Bay Trail map and StreetTour map. streettoursf@gmail.com Read more

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Local price review shows diesel prices around Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pacifica, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Speedway Express at 35 S Linden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Start immediately with these jobs in Pacifica

These companies in Pacifica are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Experience Wanted - F/T Benefits Rep Work from Home!; 2. Customer Care Representative (Remote, Healthcare Background Preferred); 3. Real Estate Customer Support Specialist; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 5. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Check out these Pacifica homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to The Lookout at 67 Mizpah and enjoy the view over Glen Park Canyon from this 2BD, 1BA Glen Park home. Located next to one of the city's most incredible parks offering hiking, climbing, outdoor activities and just minutes to charming downtown Glen Park with fantastic cafes, bookstores, shops, restaurants and a BART station. Primary suite with bay window overlooking the park, coved ceilings and custom millwork. Open concept floor plan, featuring spacious entertainer's kitchen w/a cozy living room adjacent. Built in banquette in dining room. Large, updated bath with shower over tub, beige mosaic tile and new vanity. Flexible back room offers possibility for bedroom, office, media room, home gym. Exclusive use laundry. Long patio perfect for a container garden. Storage. Easy street parking. Enjoy morning runs through Glen Park or afternoons lounging in fields. Fast track condo conversion eligible. 10% down financing available.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Minson, Keller Williams San Francisco at 415-483-9285</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRnJhbmNpc2NvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNGTUxTQ0EtNDIxNTIzNzQ0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Nice 2BR 1BA semi-detached home circa 1962 on a great Crocker Amazon block, located at the end of a cul de sac. Main floor has two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen opens into dining area which opens into backyard. Living room with picture window completes this level. Garage can accommodate one car with storage area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Freethy, Compass at 415-660-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move right in to this completely turnkey townhome-style condo! This multi-level unit boasts 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with countless updates throughout and views of the downtown skyline and East Bay hills. The main level features a generous living space with guest bathroom and a kitchen with updated appliances, granite countertops, and integrated smart home lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite has a balcony with storage closet, walk-in closet and an office den perfect for working from home. An additional deeded storage locker is in the garage. The secure access building has a gym, community courtyard, and leased parking available downstairs. Sitting along the newly revamped Market/Van Ness corridor, the building is within two blocks to Rainbow Grocery, Target, and SOMA/Mission restaurants, and several blocks from Uber, Square, and Twitter HQ. One of the premier walk/bike/commute/transit locations in all of San Francisco.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alex Buljan, Compass at 650-446-9830</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4Mzk5MzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Welcome to the VIDA! Chic, urban 1 bed/1 bath condominium offers luxury, comfort, functionality and proximity all in one. High-end appliances, quartz countertops, and convenient in-unit washer/dryer creates ease of daily living. Floor to ceiling windows looks out onto your private use patio, offering additional outdoor luxury and space. Located in the dynamic center of the Mission, this unit offers amazing accessibility to the diverse shops and restaurants of Mission and Valencia corridors. Additional amenities include a wonderful roof deck common space with a BBQ area and outdoor gas firepit, on-site gym, doorman, professional management, and gracious common areas. Located in the epicenter of shopping, restaurants & nightlife - just 4 blocks from Dolores Park! Walk-score of 98 with Bart and Muni nearby ! HOA $548.64 monthly.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Paul Workman, Panorama Properties SFBA, Inc. at 415-265-8278</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRnJhbmNpc2NvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNGTUxTQ0EtNDIxNTQxNDUxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Check out these houses for sale in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Looking for a house in Pacifica? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

These Pacifica companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Mail / Printing Service Specialist 3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 5. Office Assistant (Entry Level) 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. Class A Truck Driver 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $24/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome