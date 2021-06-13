Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pacifica

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to The Lookout at 67 Mizpah and enjoy the view over Glen Park Canyon from this 2BD, 1BA Glen Park home. Located next to one of the city's most incredible parks offering hiking, climbing, outdoor activities and just minutes to charming downtown Glen Park with fantastic cafes, bookstores, shops, restaurants and a BART station. Primary suite with bay window overlooking the park, coved ceilings and custom millwork. Open concept floor plan, featuring spacious entertainer's kitchen w/a cozy living room adjacent. Built in banquette in dining room. Large, updated bath with shower over tub, beige mosaic tile and new vanity. Flexible back room offers possibility for bedroom, office, media room, home gym. Exclusive use laundry. Long patio perfect for a container garden. Storage. Easy street parking. Enjoy morning runs through Glen Park or afternoons lounging in fields. Fast track condo conversion eligible. 10% down financing available. Nice 2BR 1BA semi-detached home circa 1962 on a great Crocker Amazon block, located at the end of a cul de sac. Main floor has two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen opens into dining area which opens into backyard. Living room with picture window completes this level. Garage can accommodate one car with storage area. The main level features a generous living space with guest bathroom and a kitchen with updated appliances, granite countertops, and integrated smart home lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite has a balcony with storage closet, walk-in closet and an office den perfect for working from home. An additional deeded storage locker is in the garage. The secure access building has a gym, community courtyard, and leased parking available downstairs. Sitting along the newly revamped Market/Van Ness corridor, the building is within two blocks to Rainbow Grocery, Target, and SOMA/Mission restaurants, and several blocks from Uber, Square, and Twitter HQ. One of the premier walk/bike/commute/transit locations in all of San Francisco. Floor to ceiling windows looks out onto your private use patio, offering additional outdoor luxury and space. Located in the dynamic center of the Mission, this unit offers amazing accessibility to the diverse shops and restaurants of Mission and Valencia corridors. Additional amenities include a wonderful roof deck common space with a BBQ area and outdoor gas firepit, on-site gym, doorman, professional management, and gracious common areas. Located in the epicenter of shopping, restaurants & nightlife - just 4 blocks from Dolores Park! Walk-score of 98 with Bart and Muni nearby ! HOA $548.64 monthly.